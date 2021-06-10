Logo
Zanite Acquisition Corp. Confirms Negotiations with Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions, Inc.

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 10, 2021
Article's Main Image



Zanite Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ZNTEU) (“Zanite” or the “Company”) today confirmed that it is in negotiations relating to a potential business combination with Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions, Inc., a subsidiary of Embraer S.A., a Brazilian corporation. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into or that the proposed transaction will be consummated.



About Zanite Acquisition Corp.



Zanite is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Although the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business or industry, it intends to focus on companies in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility and emerging technologies industries. Zanite consummated its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) on November 19, 2020.



Additional Information and Where to Find It



If a legally binding definitive agreement is entered into, a full description of the terms of the transaction will be provided in a proxy statement for the stockholders of the Company (the “Transaction Proxy Statement”), to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company urges investors, stockholders and other interested persons to read, when available, the preliminary Transaction Proxy Statement as well as other documents filed with the SEC because these documents will contain important information about the Company, the potential target company and the transaction. The definitive Transaction Proxy Statement will be mailed to the Company’s stockholders of record as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed transaction. Stockholders will also be able to obtain copies of the Transaction Proxy Statement, without charge, once available, at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to: Zanite Acquisition Corp., 25101 Chagrin Boulevard, Suite 350, Cleveland, Ohio 44122.



Forward Looking Statements



Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: the inability of the Company to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the proposed business combination or to complete the contemplated transactions with the Target; matters discovered by the Target or the Company as they complete their respective due diligence investigation of the other; the risk that the approval of the stockholders of the Company for the potential transaction is not obtained; the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, the amount of funds available in the Company’s trust account following any redemptions by the Company stockholders; the ability to meet Nasdaq’s listing standards following the consummation of the transactions contemplated by the proposed business combination; costs related to the proposed business combination; and those factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading “Risk Factors,” and other documents of the Company filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



Participants in the Solicitation



The Company and its directors and executive officers may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies with respect to the potential transaction described herein under the rules of the SEC. Information about the directors and officers of the Company and a description of their interests in the Company will be set forth in a Transaction Proxy Statement when it is filed with the SEC. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.



Non-Solicitation



The disclosure herein is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the potential transaction and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a definitive document.

