Ionis' antisense therapies in ATTR amyloidosis to be featured at 2021 PNS Annual Meeting

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Ionis Chief Scientific Officer C. Frank Bennett, Ph.D. to deliver the Arthur K. Asbury lecture

- Multiple presentations highlighting Ionis' recent advances in treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis

PR Newswire

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 10, 2021

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS), the leader in RNA-targeted therapies, today announced that multiple presentations highlighting advances in its ATTR amyloidosis programs will be featured during the 2021 Peripheral Nerve Society (PNS) Annual Meeting to be held virtually on June 12-13, and 25-27, 2021. Ionis' participation highlights the advancements it's made in developing novel antisense therapies for ATTR and underscores Ionis' commitment to this patient community.

Ionis_Logo.jpg

C. Frank Bennett, Ph.D., chief scientific officer and franchise leader for neurological programs at Ionis, is the featured plenary speaker to deliver the Arthur K. Asbury Lecture. A founding member of Ionis, Dr. Bennett is responsible for continuing to advance antisense technology and expand Ionis' drug discovery platform. He will discuss the therapeutic potential of antisense therapies to address an unprecedented range of neurological diseases, with a focus on TTR amyloidosis.

Kemi Olugemo, M.D., FAAN, executive director, Ionis neurology clinical development, will moderate a panel discussion on the changing landscape in the treatment for TTR amyloidosis featuring panelists Nick Viney, executive director, clinical development and project team leader for Ionis' NEURO-TTRansform program and Sami Khella, M.D., professor and chief of neurology, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Ionis schedule of events and activities at PNS

  • Friday, June 18 at 11 a.m. EDT/8 a.m. PDT
    Platform panel discussion: A changing landscape for a devastating disease - transthyretin amyloidosis, by Nick Viney, executive director of neurological clinical development at Ionis and Sami Khella, M.D., professor and chief of neurology, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, moderated by Kemi Olugemo, M.D., FAAN, executive director, Ionis neurology clinical development. Registration is available here.
  • Saturday, June 26 at 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT
    Arthur K. Asbury Lecture: Antisense Therapies for Neurological Diseases by C. Frank Bennett, Ph.D., Ionis chief scientific officer and franchise leader for neurological programs.

The following posters are available on-demand through the PNS conference site.

  • NEURO-TTRansform: Phase 3 Study to Evaluate Eplontersen in Patients with hATTR-PN
  • Population Pharmacokinetic/Pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) Modeling of ION-682884, an Antisense Oligonucleotide in Development for Transthyretin Amyloidosis
  • Clinical Characteristics of Patients with Transthyretin Gene Mutations and Polyneuropathy Manifestations of Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis
  • Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis and Other Neuromuscular Diseases
  • Efficacy and Safety With >3 Years of Inotersen Treatment for Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloid Polyneuropathy (Encore)
  • Diagnosis and Management of A Sibling Pair With Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis Associated With F44S (p.Phe64Ser) Transthyretin Variant: A Case Report (Encore)
  • Efficacy of Inotersen for Neuropathic Impairment Scores in Patients with Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis with Polyneuropathy

Details on presentation times can be found on the PNS website.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Ionis has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with its novel antisense technology. Ionis currently has three marketed medicines and a premier late-stage pipeline highlighted by industry-leading neurological and cardiometabolic franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision of becoming one of the most successful biotechnology companies.

To learn more about Ionis, visit www.ionispharma.com and follow us on twitter @ionispharma.

Ionis' Forward-looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding Ionis' business, financial guidance and the therapeutic and commercial potential of Ionis' technologies and products in development. Any statement describing Ionis' goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including those related to the impact COVID-19 could have on our business, and including but not limited to those related to our commercial products and the medicines in our pipeline, and particularly those inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such medicines. Ionis' forward-looking statements also involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although Ionis' forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by Ionis. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks concerning Ionis' programs are described in additional detail in Ionis' annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the most recent Form 10-Q quarterly filing, which are on file with the SEC. Copies of these and other documents are available from the Company.

favicon.png?sn=LA07957&sd=2021-06-10 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ionis-antisense-therapies-in-attr-amyloidosis-to-be-featured-at-2021-pns-annual-meeting-301310475.html

SOURCE Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA07957&Transmission_Id=202106101805PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA07957&DateId=20210610
