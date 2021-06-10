Logo
Empire State Realty Trust to Offer Streamlined Entry to Fully Vaccinated Office Tenants and Visitors - and Mask-Optional Experiences and Discounts for Empire State Building Observatory Visitors - Through Excelsior Pass

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Partnership with New York State Offers Vaccines to Empire State Building Observatory Guests; New Protocols and Benefits for the Fully Vaccinated

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) has partnered with New York State to become the first commercial portfolio to now accept Excelsior Pass as an alternative to current entry screening procedures, and to provide mask-optional entry for those fully vaccinated to the recently reimagined Empire State Building Observatory Experience. The partnership kicks off this weekend when 100 people will have the opportunity to get vaccinated at the Empire State Building and also receive complimentary admission to the Observatory (while supplies last).

Empire_State_Building_102nd_Floor_Observatory.jpg

As of June 9, fully vaccinated tenants and visitors who present their Excelsior Pass at one of ESRT's 11 buildings in New York State – including the Empire State Building – will no longer need to undergo daily temperature screenings to enter. This change will benefit the approximately 600 New York-based companies as statewide restrictions and curfews lift and they return to their offices.

In addition, the Empire State Building Observatory Experience will offer mask-optional hours and a special Sunrise Event to fully vaccinated New Yorkers who present their Excelsior Pass. These fully vaccinated visitors will also be able to purchase tickets to the 86th and 102nd Observatories at a special discount.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the news, saying, "The Empire State Building is one of the Empire State's most iconic symbols, and these special events will help New Yorkers safely return to the activities and attractions they have missed and provide yet another reason to get vaccinated. For decades, the Empire State Building has represented the entrepreneurial spirit of New York and we are working to get New Yorkers back to the office by utilizing Excelsior Pass at their office buildings, enabling more people to get back to work safely so we can build back better than ever before."

The Governor also shared that when New York State reaches a 70 percent vaccinated population, the Empire State Building – which celebrates its 90th anniversary this year – will light in blue and gold to mark the important occasion.

"We are honored to work with the State to support Excelsior Pass through special events at the Empire State Building Observatory, as well as at all of our New York State office properties, as a critical tool to get people back to work – and fun," said Anthony E. Malkin, ESRT chairman, president and CEO. "New York is alive and kicking, and the Empire State Building is here to welcome our office tenants and vaccinated visitors from around the world to the exciting in-person experiences they have always known it for – beginning now and for years to come." 

The exclusive Excelsior Pass Sunrise event for vaccinated patrons will take place June 13, open to those who present proof of COVID-19 vaccination with Excelsior Pass. From June 10-26, the Empire State Building will offer Excelsior Pass holders "Excelsior Celebration" access to experience its world-famous Observatories without a mask on Thursdays from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m., as well as Friday and Saturday nights from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Throughout the promotion, Excelsior Pass holders can purchase 86th/102nd floor Observatory combination tickets at a discounted rate, which gives New Yorkers yet another special reason to get vaccinated.

More than 2 million Excelsior Passes have been issued since New York State launched the first-in-the-nation, voluntary platform in March, which is now available in more than 10 languages.

For more information and tickets for the new experiences offered to fully vaccinated visitors of the Empire State Building with an Excelsior Pass, visit https://www.esbnyc.com/buy-tickets.

About the Empire State Building
The Empire State Building, "The World's Most Famous Building," owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observatory Experience creates an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observatory, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building's iconic history to its current place in pop-culture.  Learn more at www.esbnyc.com.  2021 is the 90th anniversary year of the Building which officially opened on May 1, 1931. Declared "America's Favorite Building" by the American Institute of Architects, as well as the world's most popular travel destination by Uber and the #1 New York City attraction by Lonely Planet it welcomes more than 4 million annual visitors from around the world. 

Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors primarily house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn, Shutterstock, and Global Brands Group, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, and Starbucks. For more information and Observatory Experience tickets visit esbnyc.com or follow the building's FacebookTwitterInstagramWeiboYouTube, or TikTok

About Empire State Realty Trust
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." The company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of March 31, 2021, which consists of 9.4 million rentable square feet across 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; as well as approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio. 

Empire State Realty Trust is a leader in energy efficiency in the built environment and sustainability space, with 76 percent of the eligible portfolio ENERGY STAR certified and 100 percent fully powered by renewable wind electricity. As the first commercial real estate portfolio in the Americas to achieve the evidence-based, third-party verified WELL Health-Safety Rating for health and safety, ESRT additionally earned the highest possible GRESB 5 Star Rating and Green Star recognition for sustainability performance in real estate and was named a Fitwel Champion for healthy, high-performance buildings. To learn more about Empire State Realty Trust, visit esrtreit.com and follow ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn

About Excelsior Pass
Excelsior Pass – a first-in-the-nation, voluntary platform – is a fast, free, and secure way to present digital proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results that's supporting New Yorkers building back better and safer than ever before. Users interested in opting in to use Excelsior Pass, which currently has a Vaccination Pass and two different Test Pass options and is available in over 10 languages, can learn more and retrieve their Pass here. Interested businesses and organizations can opt in and learn more here and download digital marketing assets here to help demonstrate to patrons and customers that their business accepts Excelsior Pass. Individuals can always present alternate forms of COVID-19 vaccination and negative test results, such as paper forms, directly at businesses and venues.

Category: Empire State Building 

favicon.png?sn=NY08018&sd=2021-06-10 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/empire-state-realty-trust-to-offer-streamlined-entry-to-fully-vaccinated-office-tenants-and-visitors--and-mask-optional-experiences-and-discounts-for-empire-state-building-observatory-visitors--through-excelsior-pass-301310538.html

SOURCE Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY08018&Transmission_Id=202106101811PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY08018&DateId=20210610
