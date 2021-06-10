Vital Farms Inc (VITL) President and CEO Russell Diez-canseco Sold $674,544 of Shares

President and CEO of Vital Farms Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Russell Diez-canseco (insider trades) sold 30,550 shares of VITL on 06/07/2021 at an average price of $22.08 a share. The total sale was $674,544.
For the complete insider trading history of VITL, click here.
- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.
Please Login to leave a comment