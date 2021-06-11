RM LAW Announces Investigation of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

RM LAW Announces Investigation of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BERWYN, Pa., June 10, 2021

BERWYN, Pa., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. ("Hilton" or the "Company") (NYSE: HGV) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws.

RM_LAW_PC_Logo.jpg

If you own shares of Hilton and would like to learn more about this class action or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here. You may also email Mr. Maniskas at [email protected]

We are investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. ("Hilton" or the "Company") (NYSE: HGV) in connection with the Company's proposed acquisition of Diamond Resorts International, Inc. ("Diamond") from funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the "Apollo Funds") (NYSE: APO). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Hilton will issue 34.5 million shares of common stock valued at $1.4 billion to the Apollo Funds and the other Diamond stockholders. Upon consummation of the transaction, current Hilton shareholders will own approximately 72% of the combined company and the Apollo Funds will own approximately 28%.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C.  (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at [email protected] or click here. For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here

CONTACT:              RM LAW, P.C.
                                 Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire
                                 1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300
                                 Berwyn, PA 19312
                                 484-324-6800
                                 844-291-9299
 [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DC07676&sd=2021-06-10 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rm-law-announces-investigation-of-hilton-grand-vacations-inc-301310528.html

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DC07676&Transmission_Id=202106101900PR_NEWS_USPR_____DC07676&DateId=20210610
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment