Save the date - AAK's Capital Market Day November 23, 2021

KARLSHAMN, Sweden, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The intention is to host a physical event in Malmö, Sweden, at the Malmö Arena Hotel, although this might change depending on potential Covid-19-related restrictions. The official program will start around lunch and end no later than 5:00 p.m. CET.

More information will follow in the official invitation, which will be sent out during the fall.

For more information, please contact:

Gabriella Grotte

Head of IR and Corporate Communications

Mobile: +46 737 16 80 01

E-mail: [email protected]

The information was submitted for publication at 10:30 a.m. CET on June 11, 2021.

About AAK

Everything AAK does is about Making Better Happen™. We specialize in plant-based oils that are the value-adding ingredients in many of the products people love to consume. We make these products better tasting, healthier, and more sustainable. At the heart of AAK's offer is Customer Co-Development, combining our desire to understand what better means for each customer, with the unique flexibility of our production assets, and a deep knowledge of many products and industries, including Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Plant-based Foods, Special Nutrition, Foodservice and Personal Care. Our 3,900 employees support our close collaboration with customers through 25 regional sales offices, 15 dedicated Customer Innovation Centers, and with the support of more than 20 production facilities. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has been Making Better Happen for 150 years.

