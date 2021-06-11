Eldorado Gold Announces Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders; Announces Management Appointments

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that all director nominees, as listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 27, 2021, were elected as directors of Eldorado at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held virtually on June 10, 2021.

Election of Directors Directors Votes For Votes Withheld Outcome George Albino 89,608,334 1,629,121 Elected 98.21% 1.79% George Burns 90,597,246 640,220 Elected 99.30% 0.70% Teresa Conway 90,540,695 696,770 Elected 99.24% 0.76% Catharine Farrow 90,432,623 804,842 Elected 99.12% 0.88% Pamela Gibson 89,348,846 1,888,620 Elected 97.93% 2.07% Judith Mosely 90,482,619 754,847 Elected 99.17% 0.83% Steven Reid 90,664,166 573,300 Elected 99.37% 0.63% John Webster 89,803,931 1,433,535 Elected 98.43% 1.57%



At the Meeting, shareholders of the Company also approved:

The appointment of auditors;

Setting the auditor’s pay;

The advisory resolution on executive compensation; and

The Amended and Restated Performance Share Unit Plan

Voting results on each resolution are detailed below and can also be found in the Company’s final Report on Voting Results as filed on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ). All resolutions were conducted by ballot.

Appointment of Auditors Votes For Votes Withheld Outcome 106,857,183

99.17% 896,659

0.83% Carried

Setting the Auditor’s Pay Votes For Votes Against Outcome 92,999,506

99.66%

317,578

0.34%

Carried

Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation Votes For Votes Against Outcome 89,679,769

98.29%

1,557,695

1.71%

Carried





Amended and Restated Performance Share Unit Plan Votes For Votes Against Outcome 84,720,668

92.86%

6,516,796

7.14%

Carried



Management Appointments

Eldorado also announces the appointments of Paul Ferneyhough and Lisa Wilkinson to the Senior Management team.

Paul Ferneyhough joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Chief Growth and Integration Officer in May 2021. Paul is responsible for overseeing the development and execution of Eldorado’s strategic growth roadmaps. In this role, he will identify and realize opportunities to unlock value from within the operations. He is also be responsible for integrating technology, initiatives and processes using cross-functional approaches and teams across Eldorado’s global footprint. Prior to joining Eldorado Gold, Paul spent nearly two decades with Repsol SA (and Talisman Energy), most recently as Executive Director leading Repsol’s North American upstream oil and gas division. He also held progressively senior leadership roles in corporate, line and functional areas including finance, investor relations, strategy, commercial, planning, and business performance management.

Lisa Wilkinson joined Eldorado in May 2021 as Vice President, Investor Relations. Lisa oversees all investor relations activities and marketing for Eldorado Gold. Prior to joining Eldorado Gold, Lisa was Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Development at TMAC Resources. Before that, she spent several years in capital allocation, business planning and capital projects at Kinross Gold. Lisa’s background in capital markets includes equity research roles with RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and Citigroup.

