Americas Gold and Silver Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 11, 2021
Article's Main Image



Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (“the “Company”) (TSX:USA; NYSE American: USAS) is pleased to report that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business including the election of each of the nominees listed in its management information circular (“Circular”) dated April 30, 2021 at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 10, 2021. Detailed results from the election of directors are set out below.



Nominee



Votes For







% For







Votes Withheld







% Withheld



Alex Davidson



32,027,448







78.97%







8,529,659







21.03%



Darren Blasutti



35,023,999







86.36%







5,533,108







13.64%



Alan Edwards



34,863,041







85.96%







5,694,066







14.04%



Bradley R. Kipp



35,021,779







86.35%







5,535,328







13.65%



Gordon Pridham



32,481,343







80.09%







8,075,764







19.91%



Manuel Rivera



35,029,162







86.37%







5,527,945







13.63%



Lorie Waisberg



23,090,842







56.93%







17,466,265







43.07%



The biographies of directors and further details about the Company’s corporate governance practices are available at www.americas-gold.com.



About Americas Gold and Silver Corporation



Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a high-growth precious metals mining company with multiple assets in North America. The Company owns the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, USA, the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa, Mexico and manages the 60%-owned Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. The Company also owns the San Felipe development project in Sonora, Mexico. For further information, please see SEDAR or www.americas-gold.com.

