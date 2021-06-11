Americas Gold and Silver Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting





Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (“the “Company”) (TSX:USA; NYSE American: USAS) is pleased to report that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business including the election of each of the nominees listed in its management information circular (“Circular”) dated April 30, 2021 at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 10, 2021. Detailed results from the election of directors are set out below.









Nominee







Votes For















% For















Votes Withheld















% Withheld







Alex Davidson







32,027,448















78.97%















8,529,659















21.03%







Darren Blasutti







35,023,999















86.36%















5,533,108















13.64%







Alan Edwards







34,863,041















85.96%















5,694,066















14.04%







Bradley R. Kipp







35,021,779















86.35%















5,535,328















13.65%







Gordon Pridham







32,481,343















80.09%















8,075,764















19.91%







Manuel Rivera







35,029,162















86.37%















5,527,945















13.63%







Lorie Waisberg







23,090,842















56.93%















17,466,265















43.07%









The biographies of directors and further details about the Company’s corporate governance practices are available at www.americas-gold.com.









About Americas Gold and Silver Corporation









Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a high-growth precious metals mining company with multiple assets in North America. The Company owns the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, USA, the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa, Mexico and manages the 60%-owned Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. The Company also owns the San Felipe development project in Sonora, Mexico. For further information, please see SEDAR or www.americas-gold.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210611005102/en/