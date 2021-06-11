Evolution Petroleum to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 11th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 16th & 17th

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American:EPM) ("Evolution" or the "Company") announced today that Jason Brown, President & Chief Executive Officer and Ryan Stash, Chief Financial Officer will participate in the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 16 & 17, 2021. Evolution's presentation is scheduled to be available at 7:00 am CST on June 16th and will be accessible through the conference site. The presentation will also be webcasted and can be accessed through the conference website, the host's main website: www.IDEASconferences.com , and in the investor relations section of the company's website: https://www.evolutionpetroleum.com/

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are "SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS." and for the benefit of regional investment communities.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Phillip Kupper at (817) 368-2556 or [email protected].

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an oil and gas company focused on delivering a sustainable dividend yield to its shareholders through the ownership, management, and development of producing oil and gas properties onshore in the United States. The Company's long-term goal is to build a diversified portfolio of oil and gas assets primarily through acquisition, while seeking opportunities to maintain and increase production through selective development, production enhancement and other exploitation efforts on its properties. Our largest assets are our interest in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field, our interest in a secondary recovery project in Wyoming's Hamilton Dome field and our interest in recently acquired properties in the Barnett Shale in North Texas. Additional information, including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, is available on its website at http://www.evolutionpetroleum.com.

Cautionary Statement

All forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding current expectations, potential results and future plans and objectives of the Company involve a wide range of risks and uncertainties. Statements herein using words such as "believe," "expect," "plans," "outlook," "should," "will," and words of similar meaning are forward-looking statements. Although our expectations are based on business, engineering, geological, financial, and operating assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and we can give no assurance that our goals will be achieved. These factors and others are detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our periodic documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Company Contacts:

Jason Brown, President & CEO

Ryan Stash, SVP & CFO

(713) 935-0122

[email protected]

[email protected]

