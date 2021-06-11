Logo
Accenture Receives Three 'Partner of the Year' Awards From Adobe

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 11, 2021
Article's Main Image



Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been recognized with three Adobe Partner of the Year Awards for 2021, in honor of its contributions to Adobe’s business and its significant impact on customer success.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210611005077/en/

Adobe.jpg

Accenture receives Partner of the Year Awards from Adobe. (Graphic: Business Wire)



Accenture received the following awards:



  • 2021 Digital Experience Solution Partner of the Year (Americas): This award recognizes Accenture Interactive’s strong results, which include achieving several hundred technical certifications. Additionally, Accenture Interactive further developed its robust customer experience pipeline in collaboration with the Adobe Customer Solutions delivery teams.





  • Adobe Workfront Global System Integrator Partner of the Year (International): The recipient of this distinguished award for the third year in a row, Accenture has continuously demonstrated dedication – and results – through joint marketing programs with Adobe. These initiatives have helped to increase pipeline and client growth, while investing in certifying and building Accenture’s Adobe Workfront services capabilities across the globe.





  • Adobe Workfront Global System Integrator Partner of the Year (Americas): For the fourth consecutive year, Accenture has received this award for being on the leading edge of innovation, investing to help clients transform their people, processes and technologies. Notably, Accenture and Adobe Workfront co-developed and launched the Adobe Workfront + Veeva Vault PromoMats integrated solution for the Life Sciences industry.





“Accenture delivers the best experiences for customers across the globe, who understand that people are buying and selling in totally new and evolving ways,” said Jim LaLonde, lead, Accenture Adobe Business Group. “The seismic changes of the past year have accelerated the urgency to reimagine what these novel approaches can achieve, and these awards reflect the continued dedication of our people to achieve results for our clients today, while anticipating the future.”



“Accenture has repeatedly demonstrated an outstanding level of innovation in delivering Adobe-based solutions that enhance our joint customers’ experiences,” said Kevin Harris, Accenture global alliance leader, Adobe. “We congratulate Accenture on receiving these awards and anticipate many future successes stemming from our work together.”



Historically unveiled at Adobe Summit and Workfront Leap, Adobe’s partner awards were shared virtually as part of the Adobe Summit online experience.



Accenture has been an Adobe partner since 2002 and has more than 3,500 Adobe experts around the globe leveraging Adobe Experience Cloud applications to solve business challenges for clients. For more information on Accenture and Adobe, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.accenture.com%2Fus-en%2Fservices%2Falliances%2Fadobe.



About Accenture



Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 537,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.



Copyright © 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210611005077r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210611005077/en/



