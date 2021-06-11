BioVie Announces Closing of Acquisition of BioPharma Assets from Privately Held NeurMedix

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc. ( BIVI) ("BioVie" or "Company") today announced the closing of its previously announced acquisition of the biopharmaceutical assets of NeurMedix, Inc., a privately held clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The acquired assets include NE3107, a selective inhibitor of inflammatory ERK signaling that reduces neuroinflammation. It is an orally administered first-in-class small molecule that inhibits inflammation-driven insulin resistance and major pathological inflammatory cascades with a novel mechanism of action. There is emerging scientific consensus that both inflammation and insulin resistance play fundamental roles in the development of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease, and NE3107 could represent an entirely new medical approach to treating these devastating conditions affecting an estimated 6 million Americans suffering from Alzheimer’s and 1 million from Parkinson’s. The FDA recently authorized a pivotal US Phase 3 clinical trial for NE3107.



“The closing of this acquisition is a major milestone for BioVie, one that expands the Company’s pipeline into several areas of unmet medical need with significant market potential,” said Cuong V. Do, President & CEO of BioVie. “We look forward to executing our clinical development plan and realizing the full potential of these important assets.”

About BioVie

BioVie Inc. ( BIVI) is a clinical-stage company developing transformative therapies to overcome unmet medical needs in chronic debilitating conditions. In liver disease, the Company’s Orphan drug candidate BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin), with FDA Fast Track status, is being evaluated in a US Phase 2 study for the treatment of refractory ascites with top-line results expected in early 2022. It is administered as a patent-pending liquid formulation. The active agent is approved in about 40 countries for related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis but is not available in the US or Japan. In neuro-degenerative disease, BioVie recently acquired the assets of NeurMedix Inc., including NE3107, an ERK inhibitor that selectively reduces neuroinflammation and insulin resistance. Both are drivers of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. NE3107 and related compounds are globally patented first-in-class small molecules with additional potential to treat certain cancers.

