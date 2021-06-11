Logo
Leidos, Paramount USA and Vertex Aerospace Enter Final Phase of Armed Overwatch Competition

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., June 11, 2021

RESTON, Va., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, announced today its team was selected to enter the final phase of the U.S. Special Operations Command's (USSOCOM) Armed Overwatch aircraft prototype program. Leidos, Paramount USA, and Vertex were among five teams awarded a total of $19.3 million for prototype demonstrations and will advance Bronco II to the Phase III Operational Prototype Demonstration later this month.

Bronco_II_at_dusk.jpg

The Bronco II is designed for ultimate mission flexibility. The aircraft's unique internal Interchangeable Multi-Mission System Bay (IMSB) allows for a single airframe to be easily and rapidly re-configured to perform multiple roles (e.g. ISR, SCAR, FAC(A) CAS) incorporating high-performance sensors, network communication systems, precision weapons, an electronic self-protection suite, and mission planning systems.

"Our team combines decades of experience both integrating and manufacturing cutting-edge airborne solutions for the warfighter," said Gerry Fasano, Leidos Defense Group president. "We are thrilled to have been selected to compete in the final phase."

"We believe that Bronco II is the definitive next generation aircraft, which has been designed to be future-proofed against evolving operational requirements in the asymmetrical battlespace specifically inhabited by SOCOM," said Ivor Ichikowitz, Chairman of global aerospace and technology company, Paramount Group. "Through our partnerships with Leidos, we are looking forward to building upon our 27-year legacy of designing and producing rugged technologically advanced systems. Our team has designed and developed an America centric platform for the world market, and we are looking forward to bringing Bronco II back to America."

"Vertex has a 50-year legacy of supporting warfighter missions," said Ed Boyington, President and CEO of Vertex Aerospace. "Vertex's highly skilled employees will assemble the aircraft and provide the final systems support integration and launch the Bronco II for customer delivery from our Crestview, Florida facility.  We are proud to be an integral part of this team."

For more information visit www.bronco-usa.com

About Paramount Group USA

Headquartered in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Paramount Group US Inc. is the U.S. entity of the Paramount Group, the global aerospace and technology company, providing fully integrated and turn-key air, maritime, and land solutions. Paramount Group USA is also the parent company of Paramount Aerospace Systems USA, its wholly-owned US subsidiary. Since its inception in 1994, Paramount Group has built strong relationships with governments in more than 30 countries around the world. It is a leading innovator in the design and development of state-of-the-art technologies that it manufactures in locations globally. Please visit paramountgroup.com/usa or follow us on Twitter.

About Vertex

Vertex Aerospace offers a global capability and complete solution for aftermarket aerospace services for government and commercial customers. The Company's international presence and vast range of services has distinguished itself from competitors for over 45 years. The Mississippi-based company operates in over 100 locations worldwide and is proud to have a 50 percent veteran employee rate. Information about Vertex can be found at vtxaero.com.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 40,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended January 1, 2021, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Contact:

Melissa Dueñas
(571) 526-6850
[email protected]

Thomas Doheny
(571) 474-4735
[email protected]

Jalen Drummond 
(571) 992-5046
[email protected]

leidos_logo_4817_21071_.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH07377&sd=2021-06-11 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-paramount-usa-and-vertex-aerospace-enter-final-phase-of-armed-overwatch-competition-301310404.html

SOURCE Leidos Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH07377&Transmission_Id=202106110800PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH07377&DateId=20210611
