Fiserv Appoints Wafaa Mamilli to Board of Directors





Fiserv%2C+Inc.+(NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Wafaa Mamilli to its board of directors. Mamilli will serve on the Technology Risk Committee of the board.









Mamilli has been Chief Information and Digital Officer of Zoetis Inc. and a member of the executive team since January 2020. At Zoetis, the leading global animal health company, Mamilli leads global technology, digital, analytics and cybersecurity teams powering business innovation, growth and customer experiences. In addition, she is responsible for developing the company’s digital and data analytic strategies and solutions that advance animal care and customer businesses.









Mamilli joined Zoetis from Eli Lilly and Company, where she spent more than 20 years in a variety of leadership positions including Global Business Units Chief Information Officer. She also served as Eli Lilly’s first Chief Information Security Officer, leading strategy and execution to secure digital products, devices, manufacturing systems and information across the business.









“Wafaa brings the insights of a deep technology background to our board, which will inform our focus on innovation and the creation of superior value for clients and shareholders,” said Denis O’Leary, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fiserv. “Her expertise and perspective on cybersecurity and the use of digital and data are particularly relevant in navigating today’s rapidly evolving technology landscape.”









Mamilli earned a master’s degree in Computer Science from INSEA in Rabat, Morocco, and a master’s degree in Business Applications of Information and Technology from Université Rennes in Rennes, France. In addition, she holds a General Management Certificate from the London Business School and completed the Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management program.









In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.









About Fiserv









Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among the FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow+on+social+media for more information and the latest company news.









FISV-G





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210611005421/en/