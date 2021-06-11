Logo
Herbalife Nutrition Education Scholarships Awarded by The American Society for Nutrition and The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 11, 2021
Article's Main Image



Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, in partnership with the leading nutrition and dietetic professional organizations, the American+Society+for+Nutrition+%28ASN%29 and the Nutrition+Education+for+the+Public (NEP), a dietetic practice group of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, has awarded its annual education scholarships to support the research, education and/or clinical training of promising students with passion for nutrition and intent of becoming a Registered Dietitian (RD).



“Registered Dietitians are on the front lines of teaching Americans the principles of healthy eating and how to use nutrition to achieve health goals and we are proud to support them on their education journey,” said Dr. Kent Bradley, Chief Health and Nutrition Officer at Herbalife Nutrition.



Now in its third year, the Herbalife Nutrition scholarship of $5,000 is awarded by ASN to Registered Dietitians (RD) or those intending to become an RD, and was awarded this year to M. Alan Dawson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, of Florida State University.



ASN is the nation’s leading scientific society devoted to advancing nutrition research and its clinical applications. Each year, the ASN Foundation distributes nearly $100,000 in awards, travel grants and scholarships to students and young investigators to support their academic endeavors. The ASN Foundation enhances the Society’s efforts by fostering the development of the next generation of nutrition scientists and practitioners.



The scholarships awarded through NEP, a dietetic practice group of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, were three $1,000 scholarships in 2020 and 2021 to support student research and/or dietetic education training of promising students enrolled in an accredited dietetic program at the junior/senior or graduate level of education. The recipients of the NEP scholarship included Kayla Parsons and Leigh Neptune, both of the University of Maine, while the third awardee will be named in the fall of 2021.



In addition to the financial support awarded to each scholarship recipient, they each will receive an all-expense paid trip to Herbalife Nutrition’s headquarters in Los Angeles, CA at a later date.



About the American Society for Nutrition



The American Society for Nutrition (ASN) is the preeminent professional organization for nutrition research scientists and clinicians around the world. Founded in 1928, the society brings together the top nutrition researchers, medical practitioners, policy makers and industry leaders to advance our knowledge and application of nutrition. ASN publishes four peer-reviewed journals and provides education and professional development opportunities to advance nutrition research, practice and education. www.nutrition.org



About NEP



Nutrition Education for the Public is a dietetic practice group of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. NEP provides services to over 900 members who have committed themselves to helping individuals understand and utilize vital nutrition information. NEP has established an overarching goal to enhance the communication and teaching skills of its members.



About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.



Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210611005452/en/



