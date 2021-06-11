CORRECTING and REPLACING Iron Spark I Inc. Announces Closing of $150 Million Initial Public Offering





IRON SPARK I INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $150 MILLION INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING









Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ: ISAA, the “Company”) announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 15,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at $10.00 per share. The shares are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and began trading under the ticker symbol “ISAA” on June 9, 2021.









The underwriters have been granted a 45 day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares offered by the Company to cover over-allotments, if any.









Morgan Stanley acted as sole book-running manager in the offering.









A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 8, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Email: [email protected]. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.









This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.









About Iron Spark I Inc.









Iron Spark I Inc. is a newly incorporated blank check company incorporated as a Delaware corporation for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Although there is no restriction or limitation on what industry or geographic region our target operates in, it is our intention to pursue prospective targets that are consumer brands with an enterprise value between $750 million and $3 billion. The Company will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per outstanding share of Class A common stock.









Forward-Looking Statements









This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s initial public offering and search for an initial business combination, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.





