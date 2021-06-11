KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INC ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY OF LIMITED-EDITION AIRDOGE® AIR PURIFIERS

Los Angeles, CA, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿

(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), an innovation-driven product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized announced today that the first shipment of limited-edition, numbered company-designed, re-branded as AirDOGE® -patented air purifiers has arrived. The first deliveries will go to Dogecoin fans that preordered and prepaid utilizing Dogecoin.

AirDOGE® MODEL 5 is Ideal for rooms of up to 1400sq. ft. which can disinfect and purify air space twenty four hours a day (bedrooms, living rooms, etc.)

“AirDOGE ® isn't your typical air purifier. It replaces the old fashioned HEPA filter with washable collecting plates. It's quiet, easy to use, automatically adjusts its wind speed based on air pollution levels, and it has built in laser precision particle counters so you can control it and see your air quality wherever you are. It's also a good option for waste-conscious consumers that don’t want to see landfills loaded with old HEPA filters,” commented Michael Rubinov, Kronos CEO. “The idea for AirDoge resulted from the coincidence when we decided to be the world’s first company traded in the stock market to accept payment in Dogecoin together with our popular product already named, AirDog. Accepting Dogecoin turned into a windfall since our early move earned us Dogecoin when it was lower than 5 cents per coin (now about 30 cents) and we decided to HODL for long term appreciation.”

The AirDOGE® has a five-stage ionic filtration system that destroys and eliminates bacteria, viruses, smoke, pollutants, pollen, dust, pet dander, odors, and formaldehyde from the air.

Kronos research indicates that this system kills 99.87 % of influenza virus particles in the air in one hour.

Kronos air purifiers can filter particles as small as 14.6 nanometres (nm) in diameter. To put that in perspective, the coronavirus is about 60 to 140 nm in diameter.

AirDOGE® features a catalytic layer that limits ozone emissions to just 0.01 parts per million over a 24-hour period. It's EPA-compliant and Kronos’ manufacturer is California Air Resources Board (CARB) certified, so it's considered safe to use in your home or office 24/7.

AirDOGE® has four wind speeds: low, medium, high, and turbo. In Auto mode, it automatically adjusts its running speed according to the air quality level. Kronos recommends keeping it on Auto most of the time.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

The Company was initially founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Kronos is the first publicly traded Company that accepts DOGE coin as a form of payment for its products, as well as other cryptocurrencies.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Los Angeles, California.

