5 Solar Stocks Gurus Are Soaking Up

As the climate-themed G-7 summit kicks off in the U.K., international leaders plan to discuss how to help low-income countries finance a shift to renewable energy. As a result, companies who produce solar panels and wind turbines stand to potentially benefit.

The GuruFocus Aggregated Portfolio, a Premium feature, found the most broadly held solar stocks among gurus as of the end of the first quarter included Sunrun Inc. ( RUN, Financial), First Solar Inc. ( FSLR, Financial), Enphase Energy Inc. ( ENPH, Financial), Canadian Solar Inc. ( CSIQ, Financial) and SolarEdge Technologies Inc. ( SEDG, Financial).

Sunrun

With a combined equity portfolio weight of 17.33%, 12 gurus are invested in Sunrun ( RUN, Financial).

The San Francisco-based manufacturer of residential energy systems has a $9.26 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $45.46 on Friday with a price-book ratio of 1.5 and a price-sales ratio of 7.12.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is significantly overvalued currently based on historical ratios, past performance and future earnings projections.

Sunrun’s financial strength and profitability were both rated 3 out of 10 by GuruFocus. As a result of issuing approximately $1.9 billion in new long-term debt over the past three years, the company has weak interest coverage. The Altman Z-Score of 0.68 warns the company could be in danger of going bankrupt if it does not improve its liquidity. Assets are also building up at a faster rate than revenue is growing, indicating it may be becoming less efficient.

Despite having an expanding operating margin, the company’s returns on equity, assets and capital still underperform a majority of competitors. Sunrun also has a low Piotroski F-Score of 1, indicating its business conditions are in poor shape, and it has recorded a loss in operating income as well as a decline in revenue per share in recent years.

Of the gurus invested in Sunrun, Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) has the largest stake with 8.34% of outstanding shares. Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio), Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) and Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio) also have significant positions in the stock.

First Solar

Seven gurus have positions in First Solar ( FSLR, Financial), representing a combined weight of 0.73%%.

The solar panel manufacturer, which is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, has a market cap of $8.6 billion; its shares were trading around $81.27 on Friday with a price-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-book ratio of 1.51 and a price-sales ratio of 2.91.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is modestly overvalued currently.

GuruFocus rated First Solar’s financial strength 8 out of 10. Despite the company issuing approximately $223.5 million in new long-term debt over the past three years, it is still at a manageable level due to a comfortable level of interest coverage. The Altman Z-Score of 5.3 also indicates the company is in good standing. The return on invested capital, however, has fallen below the weighted average cost of capital, indicating issues with creating value while growing.

The company’s profitability did not fare as well, scoring a 5 out of 10 rating. Despite having a declining margins, its returns are outperforming at least half of its industry peers. First Solar also has a high Piotroski F-Score of 7, indicating business conditions are healthy. Although it has recorded losses in operating income and declines in revenue per share for the past several years, the company has a predictability rank of one out of five stars. GuruFocus says companies with this rank return an average of 1.1% annually over a 10-year period.

With a 0.80% holding, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) is First Solar’s largest guru shareholder. Other top guru investors are Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio), Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) and Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney &Strauss.

Enphase Energy

Holding a combined portfolio weight of 0.32%, five gurus have positions in Enphase Energy ( ENPH, Financial).

The Fremont, California-based company, which designs and manufactures software-driven home energy solutions, has a $19.86 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $145.54 on Friday with a price-earnings ratio of 236.01, a price-book ratio of 27.09 and a price-sales ratio of 23.9.

Based on the GF Value Line, the stock appears to be significantly overvalued currently.

Enphase Energy’s financial strength was rated 5 out of 10 by GuruFocus. Although the company has issued approximately $1.3 billion in new long-term debt over the past three years, it is at a manageable level as a result of adequate interest coverage. The company has a robust Altman Z-Score of 9.3, implying it is in good standing. It is also creating value as the ROIC eclipses the WACC by a wide margin.

Despite having strong margins and returns that outperform a majority of competitors, the company’s profitability scored a 2 out of 10 rating. Enphase also has a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 5, indicating operations are stable. The one-star predictability rank, however, is on watch since the company has reported losses in operating income as well as declining revenue per share over the past several years.

Pioneer is the company’s largest guru shareholder with a 0.17% holding. Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), Grantham, Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) and Greenblatt also own Enphase stock.

Canadian Solar

A total of four gurus have a position in Canadian Solar ( CSIQ, Financial), carrying a combined portfolio weight of 0.37%.

The Canadian company, which manufactures solar PV modules, has a market cap of $2.41 billion; its shares were trading around $40.24 on Friday with a price-earnings ratio of 41.9, a price-book ratio of 1.53 and a price-sales ratio of 0.68.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is significantly overvalued currently.

Weighed down by weak interest coverage, GuruFocus rated Canadian Solar’s financial strength 4 out of 10. In addition, the Altman Z-Score of 1.2 warns the company could be at risk of going bankrupt if it does not improve its liquidity. The WACC also surpasses the ROIC, indicating the company struggles with creating value.

The company’s profitably fared better with a 6 out of 10 rating. Although the operating margin is expanding, Canadian Solar’s margins and returns underperform a majority of competitors. It also has a low Piotroski F-Score of 3 and a one-star predictability rank that is on watch.

Of the gurus invested in Canadian Solar, Grantham has the largest stake with 1.75% of outstanding shares. Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio), Pioneer and Hussman also have positions in the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies

With a combined portfolio weight of 0.35%, four gurus are invested in SolarEdge Technologies ( SEDG, Financial).

The Israeli company, which provides power optimizer, solar inverter and monitoring systems for photovoltaic arrays, has a $12.48 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $240.16 on Friday with a price-earnings ratio of 99.65, a price-book ratio of 11.35 and a price-sales ratio of 9.01.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is currently significantly overvalued.

SolarEdge’s financial strength was rated 6 out of 10 by GuruFocus. The high Altman Z-Score of 7.17 indicates the company is in good standing despite having weak interest coverage and assets building up at a faster rate than revenue is growing.

The company’s profitability scored a 7 out of 10 rating, driven by an expanding operating margin and returns that outperform over half of its competitors. SolarEdge also has a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 4, but has recorded a decline in revenue per share over the past 12 months.

With a 0.89% holding, Pioneer is SolarEdge’s largest guru shareholder. Grantham, Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) and Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) also own the stock.

Additional solar stocks that are held by multiple gurus are SunPower Corp. ( SPWR, Financial), Array Technologies Inc. ( ARRY, Financial), Beam Global ( BEEM, Financial), Shoals Technologies Group Inc. ( SHLS, Financial), Sunworks Inc. ( SUNW, Financial), JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) and Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA).