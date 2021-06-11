TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. Buys Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Johnson Controls International PLC, Sells Eros STX Global Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, W R Grace

- New Purchases: FB, MSFT, JCI, PLAN, MSP, CVII.U, ACQRU, FRXB.U, ASZ.U, DGNU, PICC.U, HIIIU, STRE.U, LMACA, AUS.U, HLAH, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, CCVI.U, NVSAU, SNII.U, SLAMU, ATAQU, FACA.U, ANAC.U, SCOBU, ENNVU, CPUH,
- Added Positions: FIS, ANTM, TRI, BABA, FNF, FWONA,
- Reduced Positions: AI, ESGC, UBER, BERY, CMCSA, ROST, PEGA, EPD, SONY, PCVX, PHG, STEP,
- Sold Out: GRA, APD, CNC, GRFS, HLNE, ACEL,
These are the top 5 holdings of TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc.
- McAfee Corp (MCFE) - 66,587,129 shares, 17.73% of the total portfolio.
- C3.ai Inc (AI) - 13,595,656 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.11%
- Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK) - 47,709,929 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio.
- Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) - 18,716,306 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio.
- Progyny Inc (PGNY) - 14,725,118 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio.
TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $330.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 649,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $257.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 601,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $46.18 and $62.29, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $66.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 2,217,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Anaplan Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $83.99, with an estimated average price of $67.68. The stock is now traded at around $52.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 1,927,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Datto Holding Corp (MSP)
TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Datto Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $27.17, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $26.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,434,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII.U)
TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 30.15%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $145.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 2,480,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 21.38%. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $382.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,109,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: W R Grace & Co (GRA)
TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $54.21 and $63.25, with an estimated average price of $59.66.Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66.Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)
TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87.Sold Out: Grifols SA (GRFS)
TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Grifols SA. The sale prices were between $15.15 and $19.78, with an estimated average price of $17.27.Sold Out: Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE)
TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Hamilton Lane Inc. The sale prices were between $75.37 and $96.45, with an estimated average price of $84.56.Sold Out: Accel Entertainment Inc (ACEL)
TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Accel Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $9.4 and $12.21, with an estimated average price of $10.71.
Here is the complete portfolio of TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc..
1. TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
