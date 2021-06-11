1LIFE HEALTHCARE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of ONEM and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. ( ONEM) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition of Iora Health, Inc.



Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On June 7, 2021, 1Life announced that it had signed an agreement to merge with Iora in an all-stock deal worth approximately $2.1 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Iora stockholders will receive 56.1 million shares of 1Life common stock. The deal is scheduled to close in the second half of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that 1Life’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for 1Life’s stockholders.

If you own shares of 1Life and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies

