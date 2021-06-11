Logo
Hop-on Schedules Investor Video Call on digitalage.com and IPR Licensing Opportunities

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN) announced that the Company is calling for an upcoming investor meeting to discuss the latest developments and plans. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 1:00 PM US Pacific Time.image.png

The agenda is currently set to include the following topics:

  • IPR Licensing Opportunities
  • Mergers and Acquisitions
  • Technology Investments and Partnerships
  • Timelines for Website and App Features, Beta Launch
  • PR Team and Outreach Campaigns
  • Team Members
  • Fair and Equitable Revenue Models and Projections
  • Addressing Numerous Problems with Modern Social Media
  • Benefits of IPFS Distributed File Storage
  • Realtime Peer-to-Peer Communications
  • Content Protection and Digital Rights Management Platform
  • Our Plans with Augmented Reality, Innovative User Experiences, Media Consumption Paradigms

The shareholder meeting will be held online via Zoom.

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/93229532748?pwd=TXhCZk03VGRJOFNha28zbk00RXNHZz09

Meeting ID: 932 2953 2748

Passcode: 835858

One tap mobile

+16699009128,,93229532748#,*835858# US (San Jose)

+12532158782,,93229532748#,,,,*835858# US (Tacoma)

Dial by your location:

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

Meeting ID: 932 2953 2748

Passcode: 835858

Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/aeCIM4KXPg

About Hop-on
Hop-on, Inc. (HPNN.PK) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the company has a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone, to the upcoming digitalAge decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech, and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets.

Peter Michaels, CEO
[email protected]
+1-949-756-9008
www.Hop-on.com
twitter.com/hpnn

Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, and are subject to Rule 3B-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Hop-on, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651472/Hop-on-Schedules-Investor-Video-Call-on-digitalagecom-and-IPR-Licensing-Opportunities

img.ashx?id=651472

