Kewaunee Scientific Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Kewaunee Scientific (NAS:KEQU, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $11.75 per share and the market cap of $32.5 million, Kewaunee Scientific stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for Kewaunee Scientific is shown in the chart below.

Because Kewaunee Scientific is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 1.8% over the past five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company’s financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company’s financial strength. Kewaunee Scientific has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.39, which ranks worse than 71% of the companies in the industry of Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Kewaunee Scientific’s financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Kewaunee Scientific over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Kewaunee Scientific has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $143 million and loss of $0.65 a share. Its operating margin is -1.85%, which ranks worse than 83% of the companies in the industry of Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances. Overall, the profitability of Kewaunee Scientific is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Kewaunee Scientific over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus’ research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company’s stock. If a company’s business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Kewaunee Scientific’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances. Kewaunee Scientific’s 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -69.4%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances.

One can also evaluate a company’s profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Kewaunee Scientific’s ROIC is -2.48 while its WACC came in at 5.32. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Kewaunee Scientific is shown below:

In short, the stock of Kewaunee Scientific (NAS:KEQU, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances. To learn more about Kewaunee Scientific stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

