StoneCo Ltd. Announces the Issuance of its Inaugural Bond

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCo Ltd. ( STNE) (“Stone” or the “Company”), a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels, today announces that it has successfully issued its inaugural dollar bond, raising USD500 million in 7-year notes with a final yield of 3.95%. The company intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include financing the investment in Banco Inter, the growth of the business and the refinancing of certain corporate indebtedness. The orderbook was multiple times oversubscribed and evidences the company’s ability to access multiple funding sources to support its growth.



