Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends





Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:









Series of Preferred Stock















Dividend per Share





or Depositary Share1















Record Date















Payment Date































































7.25% Non-Cumulative





Perpetual Convertible





Preferred Stock, Series L















$18.125















July 1















July 30







5.875% Non-Cumulative





Preferred Stock, Series HH















$0.3671875















July 1















July 26















Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-





Cumulative Preferred Stock,





Series MM















$21.50















July 1















July 28































































4.375% Non-Cumulative





Preferred Stock, Series NN















$0.2734375















July 15















August 3































































4.125% Non-Cumulative





Preferred Stock, Series PP















$0.2578125















July 15















August 2









1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series L, is represented by depositary shares. Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series MM, for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.









