Independence Holding Company Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

STAMFORD, Conn., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independence Holding Company (: IHC) today reported the declaration of its semi-annual cash dividend of $.22 per share of common stock, payable to stockholders of record on June 25, 2021 with a payment date of July 9, 2021.

About Independence Holding Company

Through our subsidiaries, Independence Holding Company (: IHC) underwrites and distributes health, group disability and life, New York State DBL and paid family leave, and pet insurance. IHC underwrites policies in all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands through our three carriers: Independence American Insurance Company, Standard Security Life Insurance Company of New York (Standard Security Life) and Madison National Life Insurance Company, Inc. We also distribute products nationally through multiple channels, including our agencies, call centers, advisors, direct and affinity relationships, Web Broker, and web properties, including www.healthedeals.com; www.healthinsurance.org; www.medicareresources.org; www.petplace.com; and www.mypetinsurance.com. As previously announced, IHC recently entered into a stock purchase agreement to sell all of the issued and outstanding capital stock of Standard Security Life and separately entered into stock purchase agreements to sell a controlling interest in our pet division and the stock of Independence American Insurance Company. To learn more visit https://ihcgroup.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this release may be considered “forward-looking statements,” such as statements relating to management's views with respect to future events and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions in the markets in which IHC operates, new federal or state governmental regulation, IHC’s ability to effectively operate, integrate and leverage any past or future strategic acquisition, and other factors which can be found in IHC’s other news releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IHC expressly disclaims any duty to update its forward-looking statements unless required by applicable law.

CONTACT: Loan Nisser
(646) 509-2107
www.IHCGroup.com

