FMW Media, Inc.'s "New To The Street" TV Announces 7 Interviews for This Week's Broadcast, Sunday, June 13, 2021, on NEWSMAX TV, Hour Slot 10-11 am ET

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s “New To The Street” TV announces this week's Sunday, June 13, 2021, broadcasting of its national syndicated 1- hour show, on NEWSMAX TV from 10-11AM ET.

“New To The Street’s” TV Sunday line-up features 7 interviews of the following Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). SoMee.Social’s interviews with Mr. Christopher Kramer, CEO, Mr. Marvin Columbus and Mr. Dominique Columbus.

2). GlobeX Data Ltd.’s ( SWISF) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

3). FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp.’s (CSE: FDM) ( FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) interview with David Vinokurov, CEO and President .

4). Starstream Entertainment, Inc.’s ( SSET, Financial) interview with Ms. Carla Rissell

President, CEO.

5) Cryptocurrency – SMARTKEY’s ($SKEY) interview with Mr. Szymon Fiedorowicz, CEO.

6). Cryptocurrency – PAYPOLITAN’s ($EPAN) interview with Nils Tharandt Ortiz, CEO and Co-founder.

7). AskVet, Inc.’s interview with Mr. Cal Lai, CEO.

Christopher Kramer, CEO of SoMee.Social interviews with “New To The Street” who talks about the SoMee’s decentralized social media platform. And, further explains SoMee’s aim to give back control to the user, a complete contrast to the likes of Facebook and Twitter where control is centralized. Mr. Kramer discusses why blockchain is a perfect platform for social media applications. Marvin Columbus and his son, Dominique Columbus join Chris Kramer on the show explaining their use of SoMee, and how they are bringing other actors and producers to take advantage of this new social media platform.

“New To The Street”, welcomes back Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT). CEO Alian Ghiai, once again provides information to viewers about their business and their plans to grow the Company. He provides in-depth discussion of the Company’s successful secure and encrypted software solutions, SekurSafe ® and Sekur® . He further talks about keeping business communications and data safe while utilizing Swiss Privacy Laws.

“New To The Street” provides Mr. David Vinokurov, President and CEO at FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) ( FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) the opportunity to talk to viewers about “HOW” the Fandom Sports team utilizes its prediction models and pattern recognition by machine learning which creates a dependent prediction platform for competing wagering.

Ms. Carla Rissell, talks to “New To The Street” about Starstream Entertainment, Inc.’s ( SSET, Financial) wholly-owned subsidiary, Facetime Consulting and Promotions, LLC ( https://facetimepromo.com/ ). Carla gives an in-depth profile about the Company's business strategy which focuses on event staffing and brand building for high profile clients, and how they hand-pick and personally interview “Brand Ambassadors” to ensure the ideal fit for their clients' branding and marketing programs.

SmartKey’s CEO, Mr. Szymon Fiedorowicz, announces the partnership with Orange Telecom. He further explains to the audience the technology and applications which brings NFT tokens to a whole new level of use. He gives examples of real uses of the SmartKey technology, bringing NFT tokens real physical value and utility to the world.

Another interview with Mr. Nils Tharandt Ortiz, the CEO and Co-founder of Paypolitan walks our audiences through the evolution and development of Paypolitan blockchain technology . In particular he talks on “how” individual users can see all their crypto accounts on one screen and easily access their current traditional bank accounts. He will share his industry view and comment on trends on people to transition to blockchain and trust the transfer of money.

Again, Mr. Cal Lai, the CEO of AskVet, Inc. joins the show, and he continues to inform our audience about the evolution and development of the AskVet App. He explains the modern approach to pet health and wellness that is easy, convenient, and affordable.

About SoMee.Social:

SoMee is a blockchain-based social media platform. Users earn ONG1 for being active on their platform; posting, liking, and getting liked. SoMee’s mission is to redefine social media for privacy, end-user control, and monetization. The platform is built for influencers, social media users, and advertisers and is about to release a unique system for advertisers that give to them more control and interaction with their target audiences and that allows their target audiences to target them back! SoMee has been in open beta for the past year on the web at https://SoMee.Social and inside of the IOS and Android app stores under SoMee.Social.

About GlobeX Data Ltd. ( SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. ( SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide - https://globexdatagroup.com . Sekur® is a Swill secure communication application offering secure and private voice messages, chat, self deleting chat, file transfer and email by any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with other Sekur users. All data traffic is hosted in Switzerland using military grade encryption and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com . SekurSafe® can securely manage and create encrypted passwords, store and share notes and document of all types, with the protection of Swiss Privacy Laws using military grade encryption. - https://sekursafe.com .

About FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp.:

Fandom Sports Media (CSE: FDM) ( FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) is deploying a web application which instantly operates on Android and iOS mobile devices targeting Esports Super Fans. The Company's proprietary Unified Information Access platform is active in a private cloud with multilingual support and is targeted towards a global launch of the Fandom's regulated betting and unregulated Esports prediction fan engagement models. Fandom supplies interactive Esports entertainment to Super Fans through purpose-built data interaction. - https://www.fandomesports.com/#/

About Starstream Entertainment, Inc. ( SSET, Financial):

Starstream Entertainment, Inc. ( SSET) through its wholly-owned subsidiary Facetime Consulting and Promotions, LLC (FCP) , specializes in brand ambassadors, event staffing, atmosphere models, print and electronic media. The Company provides its clients with talented individuals who provide lasting impressions for clients in their marketing and branding needs. FCP works with clients to maximize brand messaging. FCP staff works to capture the key brand attributes and client messaging that are essential to presenting the story of our clients and optimizing conversions. - https://facetimepromo.com/ .

About SmartKey ($SKEY) :

SmartKey is the only connector that combines the Internet of Things (IoT) devices with blockchain technology; creating the Blockchain of Things (BoT). SmartKey’s goal is to become the communication standard for IoT devices just as Bluetooth technology is the standard for wireless connectivity. SmartKey’s unique access key called “Smart NFT” use its technology platform in combination with Oracle, BoT and DeFi technologies. - https://smartkeyplatform.io/

About Paypolitan ($EPAN) :

The Paypolitan platform will use blockchain technology, smart contracts and open banking APIs to provide a next-gen payment solution that meets the needs of modern payment systems for businesses and customers. - https://paypolitan.io/#rec242830421

ABOUT AskVet, Inc.:

AskVet, Inc. is the #1 digital app resource for today’s pet parents, offering a modern approach to pet health and wellness that is easy, convenient, and affordable. The pet lovers at AskVet know each pet and their parent is unique, and created a customized experience with expert support each step of the way. We empower pet parents to address their pet's needs confidently. That way, they can enjoy parenthood to the fullest. – https://askvet.app/

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added NEWSMAX to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form. - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street

https://www.newtothestreet.com/

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

