CSN Announces Settlement of Tender Offer for Any and All 2023 Notes

São Paulo, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (" CSN ") (NYSE: SID) announces that the cash tender offer by its Luxembourg finance subsidiary, CSN Resources S.A. (" CSN Resources "), for any and all of its outstanding 7.625% Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Notes due 2023 (the " Notes ") (144A CUSIP / ISIN 12644VAB4 / US12644VAB45 and Reg S CUSIP / ISIN L21779AC4 / USL21779AC45), fully, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by CSN, expired on June 8 at 5:00 p.m., New York City time (the " Expiration Time "). At the Expiration Time, valid tenders had been received with respect to US$421,058,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes, representing 45.52% of the Notes outstanding.

CSN Resources today accepted and made payment for all Notes that at or prior to the Expiration Time were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. Holders of Notes who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their Notes at or prior to the Expiration Time will receive US$1,038.13 per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date to, but not including, June 11, 2021.

