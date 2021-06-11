Dodge Partners With Universal Pictures on 'F9,' the Ninth Installment of 'The Fast & Furious' Franchise, Opening Nationwide on June 25

PR Newswire

Co-branded Dodge and "F9" promotional campaign includes television, social and digital media extensions, multicultural and in-theater placements

Sixty-second "Superpower" spot launches across Dodge social and digital media channels today, June 11

Campaign includes Atlantic Records collaboration, with Dodge vehicles playing a supporting role in the official music video for the new track "I Won," which is featured in the film

The Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody is featured in the newest chapter of one of the most popular and enduring film franchises of all time

Dodge, which has been a part of Universal Pictures' groundbreaking, blockbuster "Fast & Furious" franchise since its inception, announced today its promotional partnership with Universal Pictures for "F9," which arrives in U.S. theaters June 25. In support of the film's release, Dodge is launching a multi-tier marketing campaign, "Superpower," which includes television, social and digital media extensions and in-theater placements.

The co-branded campaign promotes the blockbuster "Fast" franchise, which has earned more than $5 billion worldwide, and Dodge//SRT, the world's fastest and most powerful muscle cars. The Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody is featured in "F9," in addition to Dom Toretto's vintage 1960 classic Dodge Charger. The 60-second "Superpower" video launches today, June 11, across the Dodge brand's social media channels. A 30-second version of the "Superpower" spot will run across television.

"Dodge vehicles have played a pivotal role in the 'Fast' saga, helping to fuel this incredible franchise for nearly two decades," said Olivier Francois, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Stellantis. "Since the beginning, Universal Pictures has shown its commitment to our partnership by creating stories where some of the world's most iconic and significant performance vehicles become beloved characters and an important part of the 'Fast' family."

"'Fast & Furious' heroes don't wear capes, they drive muscle cars," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge Brand Chief Executive Officer – Stellantis. "With Dodge, horsepower is our superpower, and Dodge and the Brotherhood of Muscle have become central characters in the enduring 'Fast & Furious' family, racing high-octane joy to generations of performance enthusiasts and cementing America's muscle car brand as a key component of this iconic film franchise."

Cars, movies and music come together again as part of the summer multimedia campaign, with the Dodge brand and Atlantic Records combining efforts in support of "F9." The official music video for the new track "I Won" (featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Jack Harlow & 24kGoldn), included in "F9," features Dodge vehicles, including the 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody and the 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock.

Dodge vehicles featured in the 60-second "Superpower" video include:

Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody (White Knuckle with Satin Black graphics)

Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody (Indigo with Satin Black graphics)

Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody (TorRed)

Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody (Octane Red with Satin Black graphics)

Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody (Smoke Show with Bumblebee graphics)

Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat (DB Black with Redline Black dual stripes)

Dodge Durango R/T Blacktop RWD (Reactor Blue)

The campaign was created in partnership with Universal Pictures and GSD&M.

F9

"F9" is the ninth chapter in the "Fast & Furious" saga, which has endured for two decades and has earned more than $5 billion around the world.

Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he's going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom's forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming "The Suicide Squad").

"F9" sees the return of Justin Lin as director, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the series when it transformed into a global blockbuster. The action hurtles around the globe—from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.

The film stars returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang, with Oscar® winner Helen Mirren, with Kurt Russell and Oscar® winner Charlize Theron. "F9" also features Grammy-winning superstar Cardi B as new franchise character Leysa, a woman with a connection to Dom's past, and a cameo by Reggaeton sensation Ozuna.

"F9" is produced by Neal H. Moritz p.g.a., Vin Diesel p.g.a., Justin Lin p.g.a., Jeff Kirschenbaum p.g.a., Joe Roth, Clayton Townsend p.g.a., and Samantha Vincent. Universal Pictures presents an Original Film/One Race Films/Perfect Storm production in association with Roth/Kirschenbaum Films, a Justin Lin film. www.thefastsaga.com

Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

2021 marks the year that Dodge is distilled into a pure performance brand, offering Hellcat-powered, 700-plus-horsepower SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2021 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the new 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the new 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). The Dodge brand also ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market). These results are historic because it marks the first time a domestic brand has earned top spots in both J.D. Power studies in the same year.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

