Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Earns Fourth Consecutive and Sixth Overall Nareit Gold Investor CARE Award for Excellence in Communications and Reporting

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Prestigious achievement further affirms Alexandria's proven operational excellence and transparency, which continue to drive its strong and sustained performance

PR Newswire

PASADENA, Calif., June 11, 2021

PASADENA, Calif., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office REIT and the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, today announced that it has received the 2021 Nareit Gold Investor CARE Award in the Large Cap Equity REIT category for superior shareholder communications and reporting. This prestigious honor—the company's fourth consecutive Gold Investor CARE Award and its sixth award since 2015—demonstrates Alexandria's best-in-class transparency, quality and efficiency of communications and reporting to the investment community.

Through its annual awards program, Nareit, the worldwide representative voice for REITs and publicly traded real estate companies, recognizes exceptional companies that interact most effectively with their investors online, in writing and through verbal communications, and that provide those investors with the most comprehensive, clearly articulated and useful information in the most efficient manner. Alexandria was chosen by an independent panel of judges including REIT analysts, portfolio managers and academics.

"We are extremely proud to receive once again this important recognition from Nareit, which reflects our premier reporting practices and our consistent delivery of high-quality, comprehensive and efficient disclosures," said Dean A. Shigenaga, president and chief financial officer of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. "Our achievement as a six-time winner of the Gold Investor CARE Award is directly attributed to our world-class team's operational excellence in upholding the highest levels of transparency, integrity and accountability. Built upon a foundation of sound governance and guided by our mission to advance human health, we are dedicated to continually executing and innovating to catalyze life-changing innovation and drive positive change for the benefit of society."

Companies were evaluated on the strength of their online presence, including ease of website navigability and availability of information; disclosures and transparency with regard to SEC filings, as focused primarily on supplemental filings; and investor relations practices, including the quality of earnings calls and accessibility of management.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® urban office REIT, is the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $32.5 billion as of March 31, 2021, and an asset base in North America of 52.6 million SF. The asset base in North America includes 33.9 million RSF of operating properties and 4.0 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 7.3 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects and 7.4 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, agtech and technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agtech and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns and greater long-term asset value. For more information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the impact of the Company's communications and reporting practices on its performance. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties detailed in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update this information. For more discussion relating to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the Company's forward-looking statements, and risks and uncertainties to the Company's business in general, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

CONTACT: Sara Kabakoff, Vice President – Communications, (626) 788–5578, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY08935&sd=2021-06-11 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexandria-real-estate-equities-inc-earns-fourth-consecutive-and-sixth-overall-nareit-gold-investor-care-award-for-excellence-in-communications-and-reporting-301311077.html

SOURCE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

