Sandstorm Gold Royalties Announces Voting Results From 2021 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, June 11, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (the "Meeting") was held today, June 11th in Vancouver, British Columbia at which 54% of the issued common shares, as of the record date for the Meeting, were represented. Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions presented, including the re-election of all director nominees, namely Nolan Watson, David Awram, David E. De Witt, Andrew T. Swarthout, John P.A. Budreski, Mary L. Little and Vera Kobalia. Detailed results of the vote for directors are set out below:

Sandstorm_Gold_Ltd__Sandstorm_Gold_Royalties_Announces_Voting_Re.jpg

Election of Directors

Votes for

% for

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Nolan Watson

77,011,305

99.58%

328,466

0.42%

David Awram

74,538,308

96.38%

2,801,463

3.62%

David E. De Witt

74,798,812

96.71%

2,540,959

3.29%

Andrew T. Swarthout

75,993,933

98.26%

1,345,838

1.74%

John P.A. Budreski

70,100,101

90.64%

7,239,670

9.36%

Mary L. Little

74,584,478

96.44%

2,755,293

3.56%

Vera Kobalia

76,984,848

99.54%

354,923

0.46%

Detailed voting results for all matters considered at the Meeting will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For more information about Sandstorm Gold Royalties, please visit our website at www.sandstormgold.com or email us at [email protected].

ABOUT SANDSTORM GOLD ROYALTIES

Sandstorm is a gold royalty company that provides upfront financing to gold mining companies that are looking for capital and in return, receives the right to a percentage of the gold produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Sandstorm has acquired a portfolio of 220 royalties, of which 24 of the underlying mines are producing. Sandstorm plans to grow and diversify its low cost production profile through the acquisition of additional gold royalties. For more information visit: www.sandstormgold.com.

favicon.png?sn=VA07680&sd=2021-06-11 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandstorm-gold-royalties-announces-voting-results-from-2021-annual-shareholder-meeting-301311064.html

SOURCE Sandstorm Gold Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA07680&Transmission_Id=202106111610PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA07680&DateId=20210611
