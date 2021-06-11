﻿ Petrobras Announces Final Results And Settlement Of Cash Tender Offers

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

﻿ Petrobras Announces Final Results And Settlement Of Cash Tender Offers

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 11, 2021

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ("Petrobras") (NYSE: PBR) today announced the final results and settlement of the previously announced cash tender offers by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Petrobras Global Finance B.V. ("PGF"), with respect to any and all of PGF's outstanding notes of the series set forth in the table below (the "Notes" and such offers, the "Offers").

The following table sets forth the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the Offers: 

Title of Security

CUSIP/ISIN

Principal Amount Tendered
and Accepted

6.750% Global Notes
Due June 2050

71647NBG3 /
US71647NBG34

US$325,768,000

5.093% Global Notes
Due January 2030

71647NBE8,
71647NBF5,
N6945AAL1 /
US71647NBE85,
US71647NBF50,
USN6945AAL19

US$862,560,000

6.250% Global Notes
Due March 2024

71647NAM1 /

US71647NAM11

US$62,856,000

5.299% Global Notes
Due January 2025

71647NAT6,

71647NAV1,

N6945AAJ6 /

US71647NAT63,

US71647NAV10,

USN6945AAJ62

US$59,318,000

6.900% Global Notes
Due March 2049

71647NBD0 /
US71647NBD03

US$208,101,000

6.875% Global Notes
Due January 2040

71645WAQ4 /
US71645WAQ42

US$93,057,000

8.750% Global Notes
Due May 2026

71647N AQ2 /
US71647NAQ25

US$287,330,000

7.375% Global Notes
Due January 2027

71647NAS8 /
US71647NAS80

US$71,520,000

5.999% Global Notes
Due January 2028

71647NAW9,
N6945AAK3,
71647NAY5 /
US71647NAW92,
USN6945AAK36,
US71647NAY58

US$76,097,000

5.750% Global Notes
Due February 2029

71647NAZ2 /
US71647NAZ24

US$42,412,000

6.750% Global Notes
Due January 2041

71645WAS0 /
US71645WAS08

-

5.625% Global Notes
Due May 2043

71647NAA7 /
US71647NAA72

US$18,693,000

7.250% Global Notes
Due March 2044

71647NAK5 /
US71647NAK54

US$17,478,000

The Offers expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 8, 2021 and settled today.

The Offers were made pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated June 2, 2021, and the accompanying notice of guaranteed delivery (together, the "Offer Documents").

The aggregate amount paid by PGF to holders whose Notes were accepted for purchase, excluding accrued and unpaid interest, was approximately US$2.45 billion

PGF engaged BofA Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc., Santander Investment Securities Inc., and UBS Securities LLC to act as dealer managers with respect to the Offers (the "Dealer Managers").  Global Bondholder Services Corporation acted as the depositary and information agent for the Offers.

This announcement is for informational purposes only, and does not constitute an offer to purchase or sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase any securities. 

The Offers were made solely pursuant to the Offer Documents.  The Offer Documents have not been filed with, and have not been approved or reviewed by any federal or state securities commission or regulatory authority of any country.  No authority has passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the Offer Documents or any other documents related to the Offers, and it is unlawful and may be a criminal offense to make any representation to the contrary.

The communication of this announcement and any other documents or materials relating to the Offers is not being made and such documents and/or materials have not been approved by an authorized person for the purposes of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.  This announcement and any other documents related to the Offers are for distribution only to persons who (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"), (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.") of the Order, (iii) are outside the United Kingdom, (iv) are members or creditors of certain bodies corporate as defined by or within Article 43(2) of the Order, or (v) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons").  This announcement and any other documents related to the Offers are directed only at relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons.  Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement and any other documents related to the Offers are available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are information of a non-historical nature or which relate to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties.  No assurance can be given that the transactions described herein will be consummated or as to the ultimate terms of any such transactions.  Petrobras undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other reason.

favicon.png?sn=NY08862&sd=2021-06-11 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/petrobras-announces-final-results-and-settlement-of-cash-tender-offers-301311112.html

SOURCE Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY08862&Transmission_Id=202106111715PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY08862&DateId=20210611
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment