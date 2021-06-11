Logo
Galiano Gold Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 11, 2021
Article's Main Image






PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, June 11, 2021





VANCOUVER, BC, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Galiano Gold Inc. ("Galiano" or the "Company") (TSX: AKG) (NYSE American: AKG) (formerly Asanko Gold Inc.) announces today that all the resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held on June 11, 2021 were duly passed. The results for each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are set out below:

Election of Directors

The seven nominees listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 27, 2021, were elected at the Meeting as directors of Galiano.

Director Name

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

Greg McCunn

132,945,505

99.91%

121,581

0.09%

Marcel de Groot

127,826,927

96.06%

5,240,159

3.94%

Gordon Fretwell

132,621,122

96.66%

445,964

0.34%

Shawn Wallace

105,334,038

79.16%

27,733,048

20.84%

Michael Price

132,625,474

99.67%

441,612

0.33%

Judith Mosely

132,946,574

99.91%

120,512

0.09%

Paul N. Wright

132,949,427

99.91%

117,659

0.09%

Appointment of Auditors – KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration paid to KPMG LLP.

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

146,267,718

99.97%

48,091

0.03%

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

The non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved.

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

117,373,003

88.21%

15,694,083

11.79%

A report on all matters voted on at the meeting has been filed on SEDAR.

About Galiano Gold Inc.

Galiano is focused on creatinga sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through organic production growth, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. The Company is strongly committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighbouring communities. For more information, please visit www.galianogold.com.

Neither Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/galiano-gold-announces-annual-general-meeting-voting-results-301311086.html

SOURCE Galiano Gold Inc.



rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA08985&Transmission_Id=202106111715PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA08985&DateId=20210611




