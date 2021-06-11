Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Added Positions: ACWI,

ACWI, Sold Out: GLD, GDX, SPY, ETNB,

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, 89bio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust. As of 2021Q1, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust owns 2 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kellogg+w+k+foundation+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

Kellogg Co (K) - 59,965,169 shares, 94.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 2,142,718 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.85% 89bio Inc (ETNB) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 53.85%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95. The stock is now traded at around $101.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 2,142,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold out a holding in 89bio Inc. The sale prices were between $20.22 and $26.73, with an estimated average price of $23.09.