Quebec Precious Metals Grants Stock Options

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation (

TSXV:QPM, Financial)(FSE:YXEP)(OTCQB:CJCFF) ("QPM" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 300,000 stock options (the "Options") of the Company to two newly appointed directors. Each Option entitles its holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.30 per share for a five-year period. The Options vest as follows: one-third on the date of grant, one-third on the first anniversary of the date of grant, and one-third at the second anniversary of the date of grant. Options are granted in accordance with Policy 4.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange and the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan.

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to rapidly explore the project and to advance the project to the mineral resource estimate stage.

For more information please contact:

Jean-François Meilleur
President
Tel.: 514 951-2730
[email protected]

Normand Champigny
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: 514 979-4746
[email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Quebec Precious Metals Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651482/Quebec-Precious-Metals-Grants-Stock-Options

