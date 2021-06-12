Logo
Regents Of The University Of California Buys DoorDash Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells Allogene Therapeutics Inc, Revolution Medicines Inc, Orchard Therapeutics PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Jun 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Oakland, CA, based Investment company Regents Of The University Of California (Current Portfolio) buys DoorDash Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Palantir Technologies Inc, Eventbrite Inc, CytomX Therapeutics Inc, sells Allogene Therapeutics Inc, Revolution Medicines Inc, Orchard Therapeutics PLC, Marsh & McLennan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Regents Of The University Of California. As of 2021Q1, Regents Of The University Of California owns 31 stocks with a total value of $763 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/regents+of+the+university+of+california/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA
  1. Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 42,690,843 shares, 77.05% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 221,026 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.82%
  3. Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) - 675,743 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.93%
  4. RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) - 1,000,000 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.89%
  5. DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 141,841 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $154.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 141,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 120,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eventbrite Inc (EB)

Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in Eventbrite Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.35 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $20.08. The stock is now traded at around $20.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 33,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX)

Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.6 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.93. The stock is now traded at around $7.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI)

Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.33 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $68.37. The stock is now traded at around $48.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: California Water Service Group (CWT)

Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in California Water Service Group. The purchase prices were between $52.59 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $55.48. The stock is now traded at around $58.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Regents Of The University Of California added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 24.82%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $211.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 221,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)

Regents Of The University Of California sold out a holding in Revolution Medicines Inc. The sale prices were between $37.21 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $44.92.

Sold Out: Orchard Therapeutics PLC (ORTX)

Regents Of The University Of California sold out a holding in Orchard Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $4.39 and $9.08, with an estimated average price of $7.13.

Sold Out: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Regents Of The University Of California sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.6 and $121.88, with an estimated average price of $115.13.

Reduced: Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO)

Regents Of The University Of California reduced to a holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc by 24.93%. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $39.02, with an estimated average price of $33.75. The stock is now traded at around $26.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Regents Of The University Of California still held 675,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA. Also check out:

1. REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA's Undervalued Stocks
2. REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA keeps buying
