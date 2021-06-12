Logo
Gold Springs Resource Corp. Announces Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (

TSX:GRC, Financial)(OTCQB:GRCAF), (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions that shareholders were asked to consider at its 2021 Annual Meeting held in Vancouver, British Columbia, were approved.

The number of directors of the Company was set at six and the six directors named in the management information circular of the Company were elected. Voting on the election of directors was conducted by ballot and the results reported by the scrutineer of the meeting are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Antonio Canton

66,067,399

97.42%

1,750,680

2.58%

Victor Dario

57,737,228

85.14%

10,080,851

14.86%

Horst Daspersgruber

66,062,599

97.41%

1,755,480

2.59%

Roman Mironchik

57,737,428

85.14%

10,080,651

14.86%

Robert van Doorn

57,837,928

85.28%

9,980,151

14.72%

Tina Woodside-Shaw

67,150,199

99.02%

667,880

0.98%

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as the auditors of the Company. Additional details are included in the report of voting results filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Gold Springs Resource Corp.
Gold Springs Resource Corp. (

TSX:GRC, Financial) and (OTCQB:GRCAF) is focused on the exploration and expansion of the gold and silver resources of its PEA-stage Gold Springs project located on the border of Nevada and Utah, USA. The project is situated in the prolific Great Basin of Western USA, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. Contact:
Matias Herrero
Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]
+1 (778) 801-1667

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements look into the future and provide an opinion as to the effect of certain events and trends on the business. Forward-looking statements may include words such as "shall", "will", and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may materially differ from expectations if known and unknown risks or uncertainties affect our business or if our estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. Factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, risks more fully described in the Company's Annual Information Form and continuous disclosure documents, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason. Unless otherwise indicated, forward-looking statements in this press release describe the Company's expectations as of the date hereof.

SOURCE: Gold Springs Resource Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651512/Gold-Springs-Resource-Corp-Announces-Results-of-Annual-Shareholders-Meeting

