Empresas CMPC SA Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Empresas CMPC SA (XSGO:CMPC, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of CLP 1719.9 per share and the market cap of CLP 4250 billion, Empresas CMPC SA stock shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for Empresas CMPC SA is shown in the chart below.

Because Empresas CMPC SA is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 6.8% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 0.49% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company’s financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Empresas CMPC SA has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.21, which which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Forest Products industry. The overall financial strength of Empresas CMPC SA is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Empresas CMPC SA is poor. This is the debt and cash of Empresas CMPC SA over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Empresas CMPC SA has been profitable 7 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of CLP 4097.6 billion and earnings of CLP 52.141 a share. Its operating margin is 7.60%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Forest Products industry. Overall, the profitability of Empresas CMPC SA is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Empresas CMPC SA over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus’ research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company’s stock. If a company’s business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Empresas CMPC SA’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 79% of the companies in Forest Products industry. Empresas CMPC SA’s 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -4%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Forest Products industry.

One can also evaluate a company’s profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Empresas CMPC SA’s ROIC is 2.48 while its WACC came in at 3.27. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Empresas CMPC SA is shown below:

In conclusion, The stock of Empresas CMPC SA (XSGO:CMPC, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Forest Products industry. To learn more about Empresas CMPC SA stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.