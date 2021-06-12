SKT to Participate in E3 2021 to Showcase Exciting Korean Games

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SKT to Participate in E3 2021 to Showcase Exciting Korean Games

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, June 12, 2021

  • SKT will participate in 'E3 2021' for the first time as a South Korean telecommunication company and target the global console game market.
  • It will present 'ANVIL,' 'Little Witch in the Woods,' 'Vapor World,' and 'NEOVERSE' at E3 2021. 
  • With the participation of E3, SKT will begin to publish various video games and actively support South Korean game markets.

SEOUL, South Korea, June 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Telecom (hereinafter referred to as "SKT") will participate in the world's biggest game exhibition, 'E3 2021', for the first time as a South Korean telecommunication company to target the global console game market.

1.jpg

As the only company in Asia to cooperate with Microsoft's Xbox for 5GX Cloud Gaming, SKT plans to set up a separate online booth at E3 2021 and introduce console games developed by South Korean game companies. 

E3, which stands for Electronic Entertainment Expo, is the largest video game exhibition in North America hosted by Entertainment Software Association, ESA, from the United States. This year, it will be held for four days from 16th in local time with more than 50 global game developers and publishers, including SKT, Xbox, Nintendo, and Ubisoft.

However, due to COVID-19, this year's E3 will be held online through its official web page or mobile application. It is available to sign up as a visitor on the official web page of E3(https://e3expo.com).

2.jpg

SKT's game lineup includes ANVIL, Little Witch in the Woods, VAPOR World, and NEOVERSE. 

ANVIL: Developed by Action Squire, ANVIL is a multi-player co-op top-down sci-fi roguelike action shooter where players control characters called Vault Breakers to explore various galaxies that are filled with monsters.  

Little Witch in the Woods: Created by Sunny Side UP, Little Witch in the Woods is a pixel art-fantasy role-playing-game where players play as Ellie, a young witch who comes to a town and joins a witch's house to study magical creatures, brew potions and to learn more witchcraft. 

VAPOR World: Developed by Alive, VAPOR World is an action and adventure game where players play in the inner world of mental patients. 

NEOVERSE: Created by Tinogames, NEORVERSE is a time warping multiverse game consisting of thrilling adventures that are packed with great and exciting challenges; combining roguelite, deck building and strategy gameplay all in one. 

Among the above four games, NEOVERSE became the first to be released as an Xbox game and 5GX Cloud Game in December 2020. The other three games will also launch on Xbox and 5GX Cloud Game gradually within this year. During the E3 Expo, visitors will be able to play the demo version of ANVIL and provide feedback to increase the level of completion of the game. 

SKT expects E3 2021 to raise the awareness of console games created by Korean game developers and help these developers expand into the global market.

"We are delighted to participate in E3 2021 with prominent game developers in Korea," Cho Jae-yoo, Vice President and Head of Game Business at SKT. "Based on Xbox platform and 5GX Cloud Game, we will make continuous efforts to help create valuable global market opportunities for Korean game companies and enrich the overall game ecosystem."

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom (

NYSE:SKM, Financial) is Korea's leading ICT company, driving innovations in the areas of mobile communications, media, security, commerce and mobility. Armed with cutting-edge ICT including AI and 5G, the company is ushering in a new level of convergence to deliver unprecedented value to customers. As the global 5G pioneer, SKT is committed to realizing the full potential of 5G through ground-breaking services that can improve people's lives, transform businesses, and lead to a better society.

SKT boasts unrivaled leadership in the Korean mobile market with over 30 million subscribers, which account for nearly 50 percent of the market. The company now has 49 ICT subsidiaries and annual revenues approaching KRW 18.6 trillion.

For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit our LinkedIn page www.linkedin.com/company/sk-telecom.

favicon.png?sn=CN08313&sd=2021-06-12 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skt-to-participate-in-e3-2021-to-showcase-exciting-korean-games-301310785.html

SOURCE SK Telecom

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN08313&Transmission_Id=202106121300PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN08313&DateId=20210612
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment