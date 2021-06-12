Fisker Inc (FSR) President & CEO Henrik Fisker Sold $10 million of Shares
President & CEO of Fisker Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Henrik Fisker (insider trades) sold 561,956 shares of FSR on 06/11/2021 at an average price of $17.83 a share. The total sale was $10 million.
For the complete insider trading history of FSR, click here.
