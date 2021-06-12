Logo
Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of June 11

The largest Insider Buys this week were for Lululemon Athletica Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc, Roper Technologies Inc and DXC Technology Co

Author's Avatar
Shuda Xia
Jun 12, 2021

Summary

  • Details the largest Insider Buys for the past week
Article's Main Image

According to GuruFocus data, the largest Insider Buys this week were for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (

LULU, Financial), Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK, Financial), Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP, Financial) and DXC Technology Co. (DXC, Financial).

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (

LULU, Financial): Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares

Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares on June 8 at the average price of $330. The price of the stock has increased by 2.52% since.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. is a Canadian international athletic apparel retailer. The company focuses on designing and retailing technical athletic apparel, which includes a clothing line and multiple international clothing stores. The company makes a variety of athletic wear, including performance shirts, shorts and lifestyle apparel. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, and as of June 11 it traded at $338.30.

On June 3, Lululemon Athletica Inc. reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Net revenue for the quarter totaled $1.2 billion, representing an 88% increase compared to the same period of the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter was $1.11, while adjusted earnings per share for the quarter was $1.16.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (

ALK, Financial): Director Jessie J. Knight Jr. bought 1,200 shares

Director Jessie J. Knight Jr. bought 1,200 shares on June 8 at the average price of $66.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.18% since.

Alaska Air Group Inc. is an American airline holding company that owns two certified airlines, Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Alaska Airlines is a mainline carrier while Horizon air is a regional carrier. The company is a component of both the DJIA and the S&P 500. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, and as of June 11 it traded at $65.48.

On May 27, Alaska Air Group Inc. announced that the company is expanding its services in Central America, with new service to Belize beginning in November. Seasonal service will operate four times a week between Los Angeles and Belize City and twice weekly between Seattle and Belize City.

Roper Technologies Inc. (

ROP, Financial): Director Richard F. Wallman bought 2,000 shares

Director Richard F. Wallman bought 2,000 shares on June 10 at the average price of $453.25. The price of the stock has increased by 1.32% since.

Roper Technologies Inc. is an American international diversified industrial conglomerate that produces engineered products for global niche markets. The company provides a wide range of products and services to customers in over 100 countries through four main business lines: Industrial Technology, Radio Frequency Technology, Scientific and Industrial Imaging and Energy Systems and Controls. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, and as of June 11 it traded at $459.24.

On June 10, Roper Technologies Inc. announced that the company’s Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The dividend will be payable on July 23 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 8.

DXC Technology Co. (

DXC, Financial): Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares

Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares on June 11 at the average price of $41.20. The price of the stock has increased by 0.53% since.

DXC Technology Co. is an American international IT services and consulting company that focuses on providing business-to-business information technology services the company is a component of the Russell 1000 and S&P 500. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, and as of June 11 it traded at $41.42.

On June 10, DXC Technology Co. announced that the company has appointed Brenda Tsai as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. Tsai will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Salvino. Tsai will lead all areas of the company’s global marketing and communications function. Tsai has over 26 years of experience helping complex, global blue-chip companies transform and drive business growth through brand building and data analytics.

For the complete list of stocks that were bought by their company executives, go to: Insider Trades.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
