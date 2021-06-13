Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $75.94 per share and the market cap of $13.8 billion, Equity Lifestyle Properties stock gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Equity Lifestyle Properties is shown in the chart below.

Because Equity Lifestyle Properties is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 4.7% over the past five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.03, which is worse than 73% of the companies in REITs industry. The overall financial strength of Equity Lifestyle Properties is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Equity Lifestyle Properties is poor. This is the debt and cash of Equity Lifestyle Properties over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Equity Lifestyle Properties has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.1 billion and earnings of $1.17 a share. Its operating margin is 31.00%, which ranks worse than 67% of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, the profitability of Equity Lifestyle Properties is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Equity Lifestyle Properties over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus’ research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company’s stock. If a company’s business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 75% of the companies in REITs industry. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 3.8%, which ranks better than 67% of the companies in REITs industry.

One can also evaluate a company’s profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Equity Lifestyle Properties’s ROIC is 7.77 while its WACC came in at 4.61. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Equity Lifestyle Properties is shown below:

In conclusion, The stock of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 67% of the companies in REITs industry. To learn more about Equity Lifestyle Properties stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

