Enterprise Products Partners LP Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

The stock of Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $25.44 per share and the market cap of $55.6 billion, Enterprise Products Partners LP stock is believed to be fairly valued. GF Value for Enterprise Products Partners LP is shown in the chart below.

Because Enterprise Products Partners LP is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which is estimated to grow 2.23% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company’s financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Enterprise Products Partners LP has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.01, which which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The overall financial strength of Enterprise Products Partners LP is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Enterprise Products Partners LP is poor. This is the debt and cash of Enterprise Products Partners LP over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Enterprise Products Partners LP has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $28.9 billion and earnings of $1.71 a share. Its operating margin is 16.77%, which ranks better than 80% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Overall, the profitability of Enterprise Products Partners LP is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Enterprise Products Partners LP over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Enterprise Products Partners LP is -3.1%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 7.9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Oil & Gas industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Enterprise Products Partners LP’s return on invested capital is 8.34, and its cost of capital is 8.20. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Enterprise Products Partners LP is shown below:

In conclusion, the stock of Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Enterprise Products Partners LP stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.