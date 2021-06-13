Rocky Brands Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Rocky Brands (NAS:RCKY, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $54.78 per share and the market cap of $399 million, Rocky Brands stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Rocky Brands is shown in the chart below.

Because Rocky Brands is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 3.6% over the past five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Rocky Brands has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.05, which is worse than 87% of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Rocky Brands at 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Rocky Brands is poor. This is the debt and cash of Rocky Brands over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Rocky Brands has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $309.3 million and earnings of $3.31 a share. Its operating margin is 10.42%, which ranks better than 79% of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Rocky Brands at 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Rocky Brands over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus’ research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company’s stock. If a company’s business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Rocky Brands’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 72% of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories. Rocky Brands’s 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 21.5%, which ranks better than 80% of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories.

One can also evaluate a company’s profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Rocky Brands’s ROIC is 12.45 while its WACC came in at 6.01.

In closing, the stock of Rocky Brands (NAS:RCKY, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 80% of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories. To learn more about Rocky Brands stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

