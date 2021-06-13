Diablo® II: Resurrected™ Reopens the Gates of Hell September 23





On September 23, players around the world can save Sanctuary from certain doom in Diablo® II: Resurrected™, the definitive remastering of Diablo II and its Lord of Destruction® expansion—two landmark entries in the company’s genre-defining action role-playingseries.





In Diablo II: Resurrected, the original game’s iconic 2D character models become fully realized 3D heroes who inhabit a boldly re-envisioned dark fantasy world of Sanctuary rife with rich—and often gory—detail. To take advantage of today’s modern gaming hardware, Diablo II: Resurrected supports up to 4K resolution and includes fully remastered 7.1 Dolby Surround audio*. Those who still fondly remember the ambiance of the original game’s gripping storytelling sequences can also look forward to all 27 minutes of cinematics, recreated with stunning high-fidelity visuals that faithfully reproduce the critically acclaimed originals and match the spirit of the modernized game’s graphics.









While Diablo II: Resurrected takes full advantage of today’s modern gaming hardware, it also preserves the timeless hack-and-slash gameplay that is as engrossing and enjoyable today as it was twenty years ago—with a few quality-of-life updates Diablo veterans have been clamoring for, such as a larger stash and automatic gold pickup. Players experiencing teary-eyed nostalgia as they relive fond memories of spinning hammers and exploding corpses can seamlessly swap between the modern graphics and the original 800x600 resolution experience with the push of a button.









“The Lord of Terror has demanded that we remaster Diablo II, and we are excited to do his bidding by bringing Diablo II: Resurrected to PC and console players this September, with cross-progression† so everyone can enjoy it on their preferred system,” said J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment. “We also look forward to welcoming new and returning Diablo players to our upcoming multiplayer open beta. Their feedback will help us put the finishing touches on a game we hope players will continue to enjoy for many years to come.”









A Diablo II: Resurrected multiplayeropen beta will take place on supporting platforms in August, featuringfive of the final game’sseven highly customizable character classes for players to choose from—the Amazon, Barbarian, Paladin, and Sorceress from the core game, as well as the Druid from the included Lord of Destruction expansion. The Necromancer and Assassin will be available when the game officially launches.









Developed by Blizzard Entertainment and in-house studio Vicarious Visions, Diablo II: Resurrected will be available at launch on Windows® PC via Battle.net®, and on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and Nintendo Switch™.









Diablo II: Resurrected will be available as a standalone experience (suggested retail price $39.99) or as part of the Diablo Prime Evil Collection (suggested retail price $59.99), which includes:









Diablo II: Resurrected













The Diablo III Eternal Collection, comprising Diablo III, the Reaper of Souls ™ expansion, and the Rise of the Necromancer content pack









The Mephisto pet and Hatred’s Grasp wings for Diablo III













Players who preorder Diablo II: Resurrected or the Diablo Prime Evil Collection will receive a Heritage of Arreat transmog for Diablo III (available in-game by September 23), which gives Diablo III barbarians access to the iconic blue war paint and leather armor of the Diablo II barbarian. Preorders also unlock early access to the open beta test taking place in August on supporting platforms.









To learn more about Diablo II: Resurrected and the open beta test, visit the official site at www.diablo2.com. Foolish mortals can also follow the Dark Lord on Twitter @Diablo.









For screenshots and other assets, visit http%3A%2F%2Fblizzard.gamespress.com.









