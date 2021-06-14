Exact Sciences Stock Is Estimated To Be Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Exact Sciences (NAS:EXAS, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $121.89 per share and the market cap of $20.9 billion, Exact Sciences stock gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for Exact Sciences is shown in the chart below.

Because Exact Sciences is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 62.5% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 21.45% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company’s financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Exact Sciences has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.58, which which ranks worse than 72% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. The overall financial strength of Exact Sciences is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Exact Sciences is fair. This is the debt and cash of Exact Sciences over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Exact Sciences has been profitable 0 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $1.5 billion and loss of $5.01 a share. Its operating margin of -49.48% worse than 70% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Exact Sciences’s profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of Exact Sciences over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus’ research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company’s stock. If a company’s business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Exact Sciences’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 92% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. Exact Sciences’s 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -67.8%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research.

Another way to evaluate a company’s profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Exact Sciences’s ROIC was -16.57, while its WACC came in at 8.73. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Exact Sciences is shown below:

In summary, the stock of Exact Sciences (NAS:EXAS, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. To learn more about Exact Sciences stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

