PPG Appoints Melkko Interim Chief Executive Officer of Tikkurila

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image



PPG (

NYSE:PPG, Financial) today announced that Markus Melkko has been named interim chief executive officer (CEO) of Tikkurila Oyj, effective immediately, in addition to his current responsibilities as its chief financial officer (CFO).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005303/en/

Markus_Melkko_1_2019_fulres.jpg

PPG announced that Markus Melkko has been named interim chief executive officer (CEO) of Tikkurila Oyj, effective immediately, in addition to his current responsibilities as its chief financial officer (CFO). (Photo: Business Wire)



Following the closing of PPG’s acquisition of Tikkurila on June 10, 2021, Elisa Markula notified the Tikkurila board of directors of her decision to resign as president and CEO of Tikkurila to take a CEO role at another company in another industry sector. Elisa’s resignation will be effective on a date to be announced and she will remain with Tikkurila until then to ensure a smooth transition.



“I want to thank Elisa for her leadership and many contributions to Tikkurila,” said Tim Knavish, PPG executive vice president. “She has built a strong team and together they executed a strategy to profitably grow the Tikkurila business. These efforts helped to enhance the value and reputation of Tikkurila, and we are pleased it is now part of the PPG family. We wish Elisa all the best in her future endeavours.



“Markus is a proven leader and he has been instrumental in the transformation of the Tikkurila business, which positions us well to achieve continued growth and success. He has played a key role on the leadership team in executing the business strategy and delivering increased value to Tikkurila stakeholders.”



Melkko joined Tikkurila in 2019 and has served as CFO and a member of the management team.



PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™



At PPG (

NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.



We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.



CATEGORY Corporate

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210614005303r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005303/en/



