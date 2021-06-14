Logo
Brookfield Asset Management Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (TSX: BAM.A, : BAM) today announced that all eight nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of Class A Limited Voting Shares (“Class A Shares”) and all eight nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by the holder of Class B Limited Voting Shares (“Class B Shares”) were elected at the company’s annual meeting of shareholders held on June 11, 2021 in a virtual meeting format. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Management received the following proxies from holders of Class A Shares in regard to the election of the eight directors nominated by this shareholder class:

Director NomineeVotes For %Votes Withheld %
M. Elyse Allan997,641,29999.613,886,5140.39
Angela F. Braly993,245,70099.178,282,1130.83
Janice Fukakusa995,382,66999.396,145,1440.61
Maureen Kempston Darkes959,274,29095.7842,253,5234.22
Frank J. McKenna929,690,71292.8371,837,1017.17
Hutham S. Olayan999,288,55599.782,239,2580.22
Seek Ngee Huat997,345,57099.584,182,2430.42
Diana L. Taylor986,138,42998.4615,389,3841.54

Management received a proxy from the holder of Class B Shares to vote all 85,120 Class B Shares for each of the eight directors nominated for election by this shareholder class, namely Jeffrey M. Blidner, Jack L. Cockwell, Marcel R. Coutu, Bruce Flatt, Brian D. Lawson, Howard S. Marks, Rafael Miranda and Lord O’Donnell.

A summary of all votes cast by holders of the Class A and Class B Shares represented at the company’s annual meeting of shareholders is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with over US$600 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world— including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. Brookfield Asset Management is listed on the and the TSX under the symbols BAM and BAM.A, respectively.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com or contact: 

Communications & Media
Claire Holland
Tel: (416) 369-8236
Email: [email protected]		Investor Relations:
Linda Northwood
Tel: (416) 359-8647
Email: [email protected]
