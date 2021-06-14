Macquarie Group Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Fairly Valued

The stock of Macquarie Group (ASX:MQG, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of AUD 151.56 per share and the market cap of AUD 55.5 billion, Macquarie Group stock is estimated to be fairly valued. GF Value for Macquarie Group is shown in the chart below.

Because Macquarie Group is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 1.4% over the past five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company’s financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company’s financial strength. Macquarie Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.24, which ranks worse than 88% of the companies in Capital Markets industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Macquarie Group’s financial strength as 2 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Macquarie Group over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Macquarie Group has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of AUD 5.2 billion and earnings of AUD 8.246 a share. Its operating margin is -89.03%, which ranks worse than 87% of the companies in Capital Markets industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Macquarie Group at 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Macquarie Group over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Macquarie Group is 1.4%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Capital Markets industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -6.8%, which ranks worse than 69% of the companies in Capital Markets industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Macquarie Group’s return on invested capital is -1.38, and its cost of capital is 3.48. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Macquarie Group is shown below:

Overall, the stock of Macquarie Group (ASX:MQG, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 69% of the companies in Capital Markets industry. To learn more about Macquarie Group stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

