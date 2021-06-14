Velodyne Lidar Introduces Next-Generation Velabit™ Sensor

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Velodyne Lidar Introduces Next-Generation Velabit™ Sensor

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image



Velodyne+Lidar%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today introduced the next generation of its Velabit%26trade%3B sensor, which addresses the cost, safety, and design challenges of autonomous solutions while delivering state-of-the-art performance. Equipped with Velodyne's breakthrough proprietary micro-lidar array architecture (MLA), the Velabit delivers on what Velodyne customers asked for - an ultra-wide field of view (FoV) and higher resolution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005080/en/

Velodyne-Lidar-Velabit-Sensor-Top-Right-Pen.jpg

Velodyne Lidar introduced the next generation of its Velabit™ sensor, which addresses the cost, safety, and design challenges of autonomous solutions while delivering state-of-the-art performance. (Photo: Velodyne Lidar)



The solid-state Velabit sensor now has a simultaneously achievable maximum horizontal FoV of 90° and maximum vertical FOV of 70°, approximately three times more points per second than the previous model. The next generation Velabit takes all of Velodyne's learnings to offer a configurable and dynamic field of view and delivers a high-resolution zoom capability, all within a compact and lightweight sensor.



“With our next-generation Velabit, Velodyne continues to innovate with a sensor that has small size for sleek, stylish integration while delivering high-quality performance,” said Anand Gopalan, CEO, Velodyne Lidar. “Our dedicated engineering team worked to bring our customers’ needs to life in under a year, highlighting our commitment to meeting market demands. And our goal is to not only meet market demands but transform lives globally. We believe this sensor will democratize lidar-based safety and autonomy across many different industries.”



Versatile Performance



This lightweight and versatile Velabit sensor features a small form factor and low power consumption to maximize battery life and vehicle range. The small size and low cost allow the sensor the unique ability to be utilized in multiple industries and for critical safety applications, such as:



  • Automotive and new mobility





  • Autonomous mobile robots





  • Industrial forklift and warehouse





  • Infrastructure and smart city





  • Sidewalk and last-mile delivery





  • UAV mapping and navigation





Engineered to be an optimal automotive-grade lidar solution for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles, Velabit can fill sensing gaps, helping automakers achieve full coverage around a vehicle. The sensor enables robust perception coverage for ADAS features including Blind-Spot Monitoring, Cross-Traffic Detection, and Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking (PAEB). Additionally, the wide vertical field of view makes this an ideal technology for near-field sensing and robotics applications.



Software + Hardware Integration



Velabit will be combined with Velodyne’s lidar-based perception software, Vella™, to streamline customers’ projects and advance a broad spectrum of vehicle safety functions. The software translates Velabit’s high-quality point cloud data into valuable perception outputs, including object classification and tracking, obstacle detection, scene segmentation, and object velocity, that can be readily utilized by vehicle systems. When combined with vehicle odometry data, Vella provides time and distance to collision measurements, enabling safer vehicle response.



The sensor can also be combined with other Velodyne lidar technologies, such as the Velarray+H800%26trade%3B, for high-speed operation or function as a standalone lidar solution in low-speed applications.



Designed for Mass Production



In combination with MLA, Velodyne’s fully automated manufacturing process and global manufacturing partnerships enable cost optimization and high-quality mass production, as early as Q4 2022.



Since its launch, Velabit has received widespread industry acclaim, including being named a winner in the 2020+Best+of+What%26rsquo%3Bs+New+awards by Popular Science. The sensor also was named the winner of the 2020+Innovation+Award by Silicon Valley Robotics.



Key Velodyne customers and other top global innovators in automotive and robotics technology are scheduled to attend Velodyne’s upcoming Velabit Demo Days to witness the Velabit in action, and will have an opportunity to reserve future capacity.



About Velodyne Lidar



Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne, the global leader in lidar, is known for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit www.velodynelidar.com.



Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, without limitation, all statements other than historical fact and include, without limitation, statements regarding Velodyne’s target markets, new products, development efforts, competition. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," “can,” "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Velodyne's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include uncertainties regarding government regulation and adoption of lidar, the uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Velodyne's and its customers' businesses; Velodyne's ability to manage growth; Velodyne's ability to execute its business plan; uncertainties related to the ability of Velodyne's customers to commercialize their products and the ultimate market acceptance of these products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Velodyne's products; the success of other competing lidar and sensor-related products and services that exist or may become available; uncertainties related to Velodyne's current litigation and potential litigation involving Velodyne or the validity or enforceability of Velodyne's intellectual property; and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Velodyne's products and services. Velodyne undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210614005080r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005080/en/



Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment