View, Inc. Appoints Technology Pioneer Julie Larson-Green to Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

View, Inc. Appoints Technology Pioneer Julie Larson-Green to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Former Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Dr. Toby Cosgrove and EQ Office CEO and President Lisa Picard also recently appointed to the Board

MILPITAS, Calif., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. ( VIEW), the market leader in smart windows, today appointed technology leader Julie Larson-Green, former Chief Experience Officer at Microsoft and Qualtrics, to its Board of Directors effective June 10, 2021. Recently, View also appointed to its Board healthcare expert Dr. Toby Cosgrove, previously CEO and President of Cleveland Clinic, and real estate industry expert Lisa Picard, CEO and President of EQ Office.

As Chief Experience Officer at Microsoft and Qualtrics, Larson-Green redefined engineering and design disciplines to put people first. In 2015, Fast Company hailed Larson-Green as one of its Most Productive People, and the Anita Borg Institute recognized her extraordinary technology leadership achievements with their Women of Vision Leadership Award. The global successes of Microsoft Office, Windows, Xbox and Surface, and the new Experience Management (XM) category at Qualtrics are a testament to her exceptional track record of design-led product development and inclusive leadership.

“By putting people first, View has created amazing technology that redefines the user experience in buildings, improves people's health and productivity, and helps to address climate change,” Larson-Green said. “I look forward to working with Rao and the rest of the Board to help View transform buildings into engaging, healthy, and sustainable environments at an even larger scale.”

Also recently appointed to View’s Board of Directors effective March 8, 2021 were:

  • Dr. Toby Cosgrove, formerly CEO and President of the Cleveland Clinic and a world-renowned expert in hospital performance. Under his leadership, the $8 billion Cleveland Clinic rose to the #2 spot on U.S. News & World Report’s best hospitals in America. Dr. Cosgrove holds 30 patents and currently serves as Executive Advisor to the Cleveland Clinic, advising executive leadership on strategies for national and international growth.

  • Lisa Picard, President and Chief Executive Officer of EQ Office, a wholly owned subsidiary of Blackstone. Picard focuses on the intersection of real estate and community and human potential in an age of rapid automation and technological change. She previously worked as a real estate executive for Skanska where she developed office and residential properties in the Northwest United States, while also guiding investments for the company in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire team at View, I am thrilled to welcome Julie, Lisa, and Toby,” said Dr. Rao Mulpuri, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of View. “Together, these three leaders, each at the top of their fields, bring unparalleled expertise in technology, real estate, and human health. I look forward to working with them to realize our vision and accelerate our growth.”

View’s Board of Directors comprises seven members, six of whom are independent directors. The company’s full Board of Directors includes:

  • Dr. Toby Cosgrove, former CEO of Cleveland Clinic
  • Nigel Gormly, former head of International Direct Investment, NZ Super Fund
  • Harold Hughes, former CEO of Rambus and former CFO of Intel
  • Julie Larson-Green, former Chief Experience Officer, Microsoft, Qualtrics
  • Tom Leppert, former CEO of Turner Construction
  • Dr. Rao Mulpuri, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman
  • Lisa Picard, CEO of EQ Office

About View, Inc:
View is a smart building platform company and the market leader in dynamic windows. View’s windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun and increase access to natural light, acting as a digital skin for smart buildings that improve occupant health and reduce energy consumption to mitigate the effects of climate change. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that enables groundbreaking applications to optimize building temperature and air quality, provide superior indoor cellular coverage, improve building security, and facilitate collaboration. For more information, please visit: www.view.com.

Contacts:

For Investors:
Samuel Meehan
View, Inc.
Investor Relations
[email protected]
408-493-1358

For Media:
Michael Kellner
Treble
415-425-4773
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI1MzczNSM0MjQxMTI3IzIyMDcwMjE=
243d20ef-f35b-4d9a-a6d4-59cdc6f9fece

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment