Cloud-native Altair® SmartWorks™ Empowers Enterprises to Make Data-driven Decisions

TROY, Mich., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI) announced the release of Altair SmartWorks, its next-generation, cloud-native platform to empower augmented, data-driven decision making.

SmartWorks harnesses the full power of AI, analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to help organizations improve and ensure production quality, develop connected product lines, optimize maintenance schedules, and implement recurring revenue models. It also allows companies to customize marketing analytics, automate financial systems, and more.

"SmartWorks will disrupt the way businesses innovate and make decisions by making it easy to leverage AI and IoT in automation and analytics," said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. "For organizations strategizing their digital transformation efforts, SmartWorks is a future-proof accelerator and launchpad. It will help companies accelerate, innovate, and deliver."

The code to low-code to no-code environment means everyone can use it. This allows organizations to more effectively collaborate, generate and share data-driven insights, develop AI-augmented analytics, and create scalable, secure IoT/analytics applications faster and with smaller teams.

SmartWorks is built to overcome enterprise-grade challenges. It is inherently cloud-native but can be deployed on premises; enables organizations to govern access to data, analytics, and automation; and is built to be highly scalable and performant from day one, with the best in underlying technology components. SmartWorks provides a collaborative environment and is extensible and future-proof, designed to work with the analytics engines of today and tomorrow. By making analytics, IoT, and AI accessible for every user, SmartWorks accelerates innovation in every department across the enterprise.

SmartWorks gives organizations end-to-end data analytics capabilities by integrating the deep feature set of Altair® Monarch® and Altair® Knowledge Studio® with new, cloud-native and targeted capabilities including:

Connecting to diverse databases, data sources, spreadsheets, big data, IoT, and more

Storing data in performant, specialized databases

Exploring data trends and spotting anomalies

Transforming data to fit specific applications

Training and evaluating AI models

Operationalizing machine learning models at scale, from resource constrained (edge) to resource abundant (cloud) environments

Developing custom analytics or end-user applications

Augmenting processes with automation, in the cloud, or at the edge

Controlling end-user access to data

SmartWorks is accessible via Altair Units, Altair's patented, subscription-based licensing model, which allows organizations to pay only for what their employees need, when they need it. For more information, visit www.altair.com/smartworks .

